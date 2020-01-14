Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Charts Controls

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Display data from channels or waveforms in the system definition file.

    Configuring a Scale

    1. Select the Chart control on the Screen.
    2. On the Item tab, select Scale Legend in the Visual Style section.

      The Scales box appears on the screen.

    3. Select the scale you want to configure.
    4. Update the settings for the scale on the Item tab.

    Adding a Cursor

    1. Select the Chart control on the Screen.
    2. On the Item tab, select Cursor Legend in the Visual Style section.

      The Cursors box appears on the screen.

    3. Click New Cursor to add a cursor.

    Recently Viewed Topics