Charts Controls

Display data from channels or waveforms in the system definition file.
Configuring a Scale
-
Select the Chart control on the Screen.
-
On the Item tab, select Scale Legend in the Visual Style section.
The Scales box appears on the screen.
-
Select the scale you want to configure.
-
Update the settings for the scale on the Item tab.
Adding a Cursor
-
Select the Chart control on the Screen.
-
On the Item tab, select Cursor Legend in the Visual Style section.
The Cursors box appears on the screen.
-
Click New Cursor to add a cursor.