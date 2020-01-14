Supported Syntax in Model Parameter Files

Format .txt files to the correct syntax before you apply them to a simulation model.
parameter1 delimiter value1 parameter2 delimiter value2 ...
|Element type
|Valid entries
|parameter
|
When processing parameter files, VeriStand expects this element to start with a letter and contain only alphanumeric characters or underscores. To update a parameter whose expression does not fit these naming conventions, such as a block parameter that must include the model and block names, separated by slashes, enclose this element in curly braces ({ }). For example: {model1/sine/parameter1}.
|delimiter
|A tab, equals sign (=), or comma (,)
|value
|
Refer to the text files in the <Common Data>\Examples\Stimulus Profile\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Update Model Parameters directory for examples of valid model parameter text files.