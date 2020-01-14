Supported Syntax in Model Parameter Files

Format .txt files to the correct syntax before you apply them to a simulation model.

parameter1 delimiter value1 parameter2 delimiter value2 ... Note The text file cannot contain any column headers. The text files must be in the following format.

Element type Valid entries parameter When processing parameter files, VeriStand expects this element to start with a letter and contain only alphanumeric characters or underscores. To update a parameter whose expression does not fit these naming conventions, such as a block parameter that must include the model and block names, separated by slashes, enclose this element in curly braces ({ }). For example: {model1/sine/parameter1}. The expression of a model parameter, as displayed on the Model Parameter configuration page in System Explorer

configuration page in An alias to a model parameter path

The command subscript to call another model parameter file

to call another model parameter file The name of a temporary variable Note You can use temporary variables elsewhere in the same parameter file, but they are local to that file. delimiter A tab, equals sign (=), or comma (,) value A numeric constant (double)

A matrix in row-major form with the following element types: Numeric constants (doubles) Fractions of the form x/y, where x and y are doubles A temporary variable that represents a scalar value For example, if a and b are declared variables, then [1 -2/3; a b]is a valid 2 x 2 matrix.

The constants Infinity and -Infinity

and An expression that follows the VeriStand expression syntax

A path to another model parameter file Note A path is only valid if the corresponding parameter entry is subscript. The following table describes valid entries for the elements of the text file.

Refer to the text files in the <Common Data>\Examples\Stimulus Profile\Engine Demo\Stimulus Profiles\Update Model Parameters directory for examples of valid model parameter text files.