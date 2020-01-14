Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Loops

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Use Loops to add structures that repeat a section of real-time sequence code a specified number of times or while a specified condition is TRUE.

    Palette object Description
    DoWhile Loop A collection of statements that execute once and then continue executing for as long as the Repeat While expression evaluates to TRUE.
    For Loop A collection of statements that execute continuously for a specified number of loop iterations.
    ForEach Loop A collection of statements that executes one time for each element in the array specified by the Array Expression.
    While Loop A collection of statements that execute continuously for as long as the Repeat While expression evaluates to TRUE.

