Use Loops to add structures that repeat a section of real-time sequence code a specified number of times or while a specified condition is TRUE.
|Palette object
|Description
|DoWhile Loop
|A collection of statements that execute once and then continue executing for as long as the Repeat While expression evaluates to TRUE.
|For Loop
|A collection of statements that execute continuously for a specified number of loop iterations.
|ForEach Loop
|A collection of statements that executes one time for each element in the array specified by the Array Expression.
|While Loop
|A collection of statements that execute continuously for as long as the Repeat While expression evaluates to TRUE.