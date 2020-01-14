LabVIEW VI Model Conversion Preparation

You must assign front panel controls and indicators in LabVIEW VIs to the connector pane so VeriStand can identify them as inports, outports, and parameters when you add the compiled .lvmodel or .lvmodelso to a system definition.

Use the following table to build the LabVIEW VI connector pane according to how you want each control or indicator to work in VeriStand.

Desired VeriStand component VI connector pane assignment Is LabVIEW default value imported to VeriStand? Inport Required input No Outport Any output No Parameter Optional or recommended input Yes

Supported LabVIEW Data Types

Numerics

Booleans

1D arrays of numerics

1D arrays of Booleans

Clusters containing the previous data types Assign the following supported data types to the controls and indicators in the connector pane.

If you use an unsupported data type, LabVIEW returns an error when you try to convert the VI to a compiled model. Controls and indicators not assigned to the connector pane can have other data types.

Global and Local Parameters

A compiled model you add to a system definition can contain global parameters and block parameters.

If you want a LabVIEW VI front panel control to become a local parameter in VeriStand, place that control in a cluster shell before you compile. To make a LabVIEW VI front panel control a global parameter in VeriStand, do not place the control in a cluster.

Considerations for LabVIEW VIs with Array Terminals

If a LabVIEW VI contains an array control or indicator you want to include in the model, enter a value in the nth element of the array, where n is the desired number of elements. Right-click the array control and select Data Operations»Make Current Value Default. Otherwise, the array appears in VeriStand with a single element.