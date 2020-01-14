Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

LabVIEW VI Model Conversion Preparation

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    You must assign front panel controls and indicators in LabVIEW VIs to the connector pane so VeriStand can identify them as inports, outports, and parameters when you add the compiled .lvmodel or .lvmodelso to a system definition.

    Use the following table to build the LabVIEW VI connector pane according to how you want each control or indicator to work in VeriStand.

    Desired VeriStand component VI connector pane assignment Is LabVIEW default value imported to VeriStand?
    Inport Required input No
    Outport Any output No
    Parameter Optional or recommended input Yes

    Supported LabVIEW Data Types

    Assign the following supported data types to the controls and indicators in the connector pane.
    • Numerics
    • Booleans
    • 1D arrays of numerics
    • 1D arrays of Booleans
    • Clusters containing the previous data types

    If you use an unsupported data type, LabVIEW returns an error when you try to convert the VI to a compiled model. Controls and indicators not assigned to the connector pane can have other data types.

    Global and Local Parameters

    A compiled model you add to a system definition can contain global parameters and block parameters.

    If you want a LabVIEW VI front panel control to become a local parameter in VeriStand, place that control in a cluster shell before you compile. To make a LabVIEW VI front panel control a global parameter in VeriStand, do not place the control in a cluster.

    Considerations for LabVIEW VIs with Array Terminals

    If a LabVIEW VI contains an array control or indicator you want to include in the model, enter a value in the nth element of the array, where n is the desired number of elements. Right-click the array control and select Data Operations»Make Current Value Default. Otherwise, the array appears in VeriStand with a single element.

