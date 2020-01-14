Differences between Workspace and VeriStand Editor

The Workspace and VeriStand Editor contain features that are unique to their respective screen files.
The screen files for each application are not compatible with each other. You cannot convert files from one application to the other.
Use the following table to determine the screen application to use based on the task you want to accomplish.
|Task
|Supported Application
|
|VeriStand Editor
|
|Workspace
|
1 You can map execution channels to regular controls to achieve the same functionality as a model control within the VeriStand Editor.
2 If you double-click a TDMS file in the VeriStand Editor, the file launches in your default viewer.
3 You can use the browser-based console viewer in the VeriStand Editor.
4 You can use an action button to launch the bus monitor application in the VeriStand Editor.
5 You can use action buttons to launch custom tools from the VeriStand Editor.