Creating a Polynomial Scale

Convert values using a polynomial equation with up to ten coefficients.

Launch the VeriStand Editor.

In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens .

Right-click Scales and select Add Scale»Polynomial Scale .

On the new scale's Polynomial Scale Configuration page, enter the scale Name and Units to associate with the scaled values. Note The units you enter will supersede the units associated with the channel.

In the Coefficients drop-down menu, choose one of the following directions for the coefficients table. Direction Description Forward Coefficients table represents a polynomial from pre-scaled to scaled values. Reverse Coefficients table represents a polynomial from scaled to pre-scaled values.

Enter Coefficients for an order of the polynomial in the table control, where the coefficients are a0, a1, a2,...a n for your polynomial scale y = a0 + a1 x + a2 x 2 + … + a nx n . Note For forward coefficients, y is the scaled data and x is the raw data. For reverse coefficients, x is the scaled data and y is the raw data.