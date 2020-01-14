Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Creating a Polynomial Scale

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Convert values using a polynomial equation with up to ten coefficients.

    VeriStand requires two direction coefficients for a polynomial scale. They are a forward polynomial to convert pre-scaled values to scaled values and a reverse polynomial to convert scaled values to pre-scaled values.
    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Right-click Scales and select Add Scale»Polynomial Scale.
    4. On the new scale's Polynomial Scale Configuration page, enter the scale Name and Units to associate with the scaled values.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      The units you enter will supersede the units associated with the channel.

    5. In the Coefficients drop-down menu, choose one of the following directions for the coefficients table.
      Direction Description
      Forward Coefficients table represents a polynomial from pre-scaled to scaled values.
      Reverse Coefficients table represents a polynomial from scaled to pre-scaled values.
    6. Enter Coefficients for an order of the polynomial in the table control, where the coefficients are a0, a1, a2,...an for your polynomial scale y = a0 + a1x + a2x2 + … + anxn.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      For forward coefficients, y is the scaled data and x is the raw data. For reverse coefficients, x is the scaled data and y is the raw data.

    7. Save the system definition file.
    After creating a direction coefficient, you can click Generate to use regression analysis to estimate coefficients for the opposite direction. In the dialog box, enter a Minimum and Maximum value for the raw range and click OK.

