Creating a Polynomial Scale

Convert values using a polynomial equation with up to ten coefficients.
VeriStand requires two
direction coefficients
for a polynomial scale. They are a
forward
polynomial to convert pre-scaled values to scaled values and a
reverse
polynomial to convert scaled values to pre-scaled values.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Right-click Scales and select .
- On the new scale's Polynomial Scale Configuration page, enter the scale Name and Units to associate with the scaled values.
Note
The units you enter will supersede the units associated with the channel.
- In the Coefficients drop-down menu, choose one of the following directions for the coefficients table.
|Direction
|Description
|Forward
|Coefficients table represents a polynomial from pre-scaled to scaled values.
|Reverse
|Coefficients table represents a polynomial from scaled to pre-scaled values.
- Enter Coefficients for an order of the polynomial in the table control, where the coefficients are a0, a1, a2,...an for your polynomial scale y = a0 + a1x + a2x2 + … + anxn.
Note
For forward coefficients, y is the scaled data and x is the raw data. For reverse coefficients, x is the scaled data and y is the raw data.
- Save the system definition file.
After creating a direction coefficient, you can click
Generate
to use regression analysis to estimate coefficients for the opposite direction. In the dialog box, enter a
Minimum
and
Maximum
value for the raw range and click
OK
.