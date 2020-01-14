Configuring the VeriStand Engine

Control the timing of the system and the communication between the target and host computer.
Before you begin, you should understand the
VeriStand Engine
and the
PCL execution mode steps
.
-
Launch the VeriStand Editor.
-
In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Select Controller in the configuration tree.
- Use the Controller Configuration page that appears to the right of the tree to configure the VeriStand Engine.
-
Save the system definition file.