Configuring the VeriStand Engine

Control the timing of the system and the communication between the target and host computer.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Select Controller in the configuration tree. Use the Controller Configuration page that appears to the right of the tree to configure the VeriStand Engine. Save the system definition file.

Before you begin, you should understand the VeriStand Engine and the PCL execution mode steps