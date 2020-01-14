Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Configuring and Running a Project

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Create, configure, run, and manipulate VeriStand projects.

    You can modify a VeriStand project in four phases:
    Note  

    Not all phases are available on every VeriStand license.

    1. Configuring a System Definition File—Use System Explorer to modify your system definition file. Common modifications include configuring the VeriStand engine, adding models, mapping channels, and creating aliases.
    2. Configuring a Project File—Use the VeriStand Editor to modify your project file. Common modifications include adding tools menu items, services, alarm responses, and custom files.
    3. Deploying the System Definition to a Real-Time Target—Deploy the system definition file to run a project on a real-time target. You can also configure a watchdog timer for VeriStand to execute during deployment.
    4. Running the Workspace—Use the Workspace to run a project, view and modify the operator interface, and to perform operations such as monitoring alarms, viewing channel data, scaling and calibrating channels, and running stimulus profiles.

