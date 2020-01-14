Configuring a Project File

Configure a project file in the VeriStand Editor by adding, removing, and modifying options in the System Definition Palette.
|Goal
|Task
|Add a custom Workspace tools menu item to the project file.
|Use the Project Files tab to add items to the Tools menu of the Workspace to display custom dialog boxes.
|Add services to the project file.
|Use the Project Files tab to add services to launch a custom VI or Workspace tool when the host computer connects to a target.
|Add custom files to the project file.
|Use the Project Files tab to add custom files, such as documentation, to the project file.
|Connect multiple hosts to the same target.
|Use the Project Files tab to configure one or more host computers to communicate with the same target using the VeriStand Gateway.