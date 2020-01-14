Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Configuring a Project File

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Configure a project file in the VeriStand Editor by adding, removing, and modifying options in the System Definition Palette.

    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. Depending on your goal, complete any of the following tasks.
      Goal Task
      Add a custom Workspace tools menu item to the project file. Use the Project Files tab to add items to the Tools menu of the Workspace to display custom dialog boxes.
      Add services to the project file. Use the Project Files tab to add services to launch a custom VI or Workspace tool when the host computer connects to a target.
      Add custom files to the project file. Use the Project Files tab to add custom files, such as documentation, to the project file.
      Connect multiple hosts to the same target. Use the Project Files tab to configure one or more host computers to communicate with the same target using the VeriStand Gateway.

