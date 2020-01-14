Configuring NI-XNET CAN Cyclic Frame Faulting

Configure outgoing cyclic frames of NI-XNET CAN interfaces by adding Skip Cyclic Frames and Transmit Time channels.

Skip Cyclic Frames—Skips transmission of a specified number of cyclic frames across the bus.

Transmit Time—Specifies the amount of time that must elapse between subsequent transmissions of a cyclic frame.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Click Targets»Controller»Hardware»Chassis»NI-XNET»CAN in the configuration tree. Click a port. Click Outgoing»Cyclic . Add Faulting Channels . Select a frame and click Click Frame Faulting. Depending on your goal, complete the following tasks. Goal Tasks Skip the transmission of a certain number of frames. Click Skip Cyclic Frames to display the Skip Cyclic Frames Configuration page. Specify the Skip N cycles for the number of cycles to skip . Specify the Trigger channel to use to start skipping channels. Note Skipping begins when this channel does not equal zero. Specify an amount of time that must elapse between frame transmissions. Click Transmit Time to display the Transmit Time Configuration page. Specify the time that must elapse in the Transmit time [sec] field, or select Use trigger channel to set transmit time? and specify a trigger channel from which to get the time. Note VeriStand uses the value of the channel as the transmit time, in seconds. Save the system definition file.

Before you begin, import an outgoing CAN cyclic frame . In embedded networks, cyclic frames are frames that transmit at regular intervals. You can add the following frame fault channels:

After creating Frame Faulting channels, you can use them like other channels in VeriStand. For example, you can map them to other channels or to controls and indicators in the VeriStand Editor or Workspace.

Use the XNET page of the Options dialog box to configure VeriStand to always create faulting channels when you import NI-XNET frames. You can also use the Import NI-XNET Frames dialog box to automatically create channels on a one-time basis when you import frames.