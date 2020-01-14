Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Channel Group Step

    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Groups channels in a logging configuration.

    TDMS files arrange log data into groups of channels. The Channel Group Name you specify and the Channels you add to the group correspond to the group and channels that appear in the TDMS file. You can create multiple channel groups under a single logging configuration to create multiple groups in one TDMS file.
    Note  

    You must use this step as a child of a Start Logging step.

    Property/Section Description
    Channel Group Name Specifies the name of the channel group.
    Channels Specifies the channels that belong to the channel group. Click the search button to display an interactive system definition hierarchy tree. Place checkmarks next to the channels you want to add to the channel group.
    Description Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.

