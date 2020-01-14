Channel Group Step

Groups channels in a logging configuration.
|Property/Section
|Description
|Channel Group Name
|Specifies the name of the channel group.
|Channels
|Specifies the channels that belong to the channel group. Click the search button to display an interactive system definition hierarchy tree. Place checkmarks next to the channels you want to add to the channel group.
|Description
|Specifies a description for the current item. This text appears when you hover over the item in the Stimulus Profile Editor.