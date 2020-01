Configuring the ASAM XIL Framework

The ASAM XIL framework is the central class you use to manage and configure testbench ports, record data, and stimulate variables.

You can use the ASAM XIL framework to complete tasks such as logging variables and stimulating values for variables. You can also create units, data types, and framework variables, and map framework variables to testbench variables.

To configure the ASAM XIL framework, create the following XML configuration files: