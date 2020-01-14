Adding and Configuring a Procedure

Set the actions the VeriStand Engine executes in response to an alarm, when called from another procedure, or as a startup procedure.

Launch the VeriStand Editor. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file ( .nivssdf ). System Explorer opens . Click Targets»Controller»Procedures in the configuration tree. Click Add Procedure to add an empty procedure to the configuration tree. Use the Procedure Configuration page that appears to the right of the configuration tree to configure the procedure. Save the system definition file.