Adding and Configuring a Procedure

Set the actions the VeriStand Engine executes in response to an alarm, when called from another procedure, or as a startup procedure.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Click in the configuration tree.
- Click Add Procedure to add an empty procedure to the configuration tree.
- Use the Procedure Configuration page that appears to the right of the configuration tree to configure the procedure.
- Save the system definition file.
Now that you have added a procedure, you can
call that procedure from multiple alarms
.