Adding a Calculated Channel

Produce a new value based on calculations performed on other channels in the system.
- Launch the VeriStand Editor.
- In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
- Click in the configuration tree.
- Click Add Calculated Channel to add an empty calculated channel to the configuration tree.
- Use the Calculated Channel Configuration page that appears to the right of the configuration tree to configure the user channel.
- Save the system definition file.
Use the
Calculated Channels
main page to set the order in which the system reads values from the calculated channels you add.