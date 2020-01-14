Home Support NI Product Manuals VeriStand 2019 R3 Manual

Table Of Contents

Adding a Calculated Channel

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: December 13, 2019

    Produce a new value based on calculations performed on other channels in the system.

    1. Launch the VeriStand Editor.
    2. In the Project Files pane, double-click a system definition file (.nivssdf). System Explorer opens .
    3. Click Targets»Controller»Calculated Channels in the configuration tree.
    4. Click Add Calculated Channel to add an empty calculated channel to the configuration tree.
    5. Use the Calculated Channel Configuration page that appears to the right of the configuration tree to configure the user channel.
    6. Save the system definition file.
    Use the Calculated Channels main page to set the order in which the system reads values from the calculated channels you add.

    Recently Viewed Topics