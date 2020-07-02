Intf.Flexray.AutoAslpWhnStp?

Specifies whether the FlexRay interface (node) automatically places the FlexRay transceiver and controller into sleep when the interface is stopped.

The default value of this property is False, and you must handle the wakeup/sleep processing manually using the XNET Session Interface:FlexRay:Sleep property.

When this property is called with the value True while the interface is asleep, the interface is put to sleep immediately. When this property is called with the value False, the interface is set to a local awake state immediately.

