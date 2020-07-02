Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Intf.Enet.OsAdapterDesc

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Returns the description of this XNET session's Ethernet interface as represented in the OS. On XNET Ethernet products, each port can be accessed as an XNET interface or by using an operating system API for Ethernet.

In NI MAX, this name is shown on the Network Settings tab for the system, listed under Network Adapters.

On Windows, this is the network adapter description in network properties.

On Linux, this is the network interface name and is the same as the OS Network Adapter Name property.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:OS Network Adapter Description

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

