Intf.Enet.OsAdapterDesc

Returns the description of this XNET session's Ethernet interface as represented in the OS. On XNET Ethernet products, each port can be accessed as an XNET interface or by using an operating system API for Ethernet.

In NI MAX, this name is shown on the Network Settings tab for the system, listed under Network Adapters.

On Windows, this is the network adapter description in network properties.

On Linux, this is the network interface name and is the same as the OS Network Adapter Name property.

Data type: