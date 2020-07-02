Intf.Enet.LinkSpeed

Indicates the current link speed on the interface or shows if the link is down.

The LinkSpeed property is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:

Enumeration Value Description 0 Link Down The link for the Ethernet interface is down. 1 100 Mb/s The Ethernet interface is operating at 100 Mb/s (Fast Ethernet) capability. 2 1000 Mb/s The Ethernet interface is operating at 1000 Mb/s (Gigabit) capability.

Data type: