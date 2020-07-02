Intf.Enet.LinkSpeed

Indicates the current link speed on the interface or shows if the link is down.
The LinkSpeed property is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:
|Enumeration
|Value
|Description
|0
|Link Down
|The link for the Ethernet interface is down.
|1
|100 Mb/s
|The Ethernet interface is operating at 100 Mb/s (Fast Ethernet) capability.
|2
|1000 Mb/s
|The Ethernet interface is operating at 1000 Mb/s (Gigabit) capability.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Link Speed
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application