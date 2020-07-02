Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Intf.Enet.LinkSpeed

Version:
Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Indicates the current link speed on the interface or shows if the link is down.

The LinkSpeed property is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:

Enumeration Value Description
0 Link Down The link for the Ethernet interface is down.
1 100 Mb/s The Ethernet interface is operating at 100 Mb/s (Fast Ethernet) capability.
2 1000 Mb/s The Ethernet interface is operating at 1000 Mb/s (Gigabit) capability.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Link Speed

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

