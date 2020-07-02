Frame:SAE J1939:Address Filter

Defines a filter for the source address of the PGN transmitting node. You can use this property when multiple nodes with different addresses are transmitting the same PGN. This property can be used only in input sessions.

If the filter is active, the session accepts only frames transmitted by a node with the defined address. All other frames with the same PGN but transmitted by other nodes are ignored.

The value is a string representing the decimal value of the address. Use the Number to Decimal String node if your address is given as a number. To reset the filter, set the value to empty string (default).

Note This property affects the active frame object in the session. Review the Frame:Active property to learn more about setting a property on an active frame.

Data type: