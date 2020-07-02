From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Returns the I/O name to the parent cluster in which the schedule has been created. You cannot change the parent cluster after creating the schedule object.
Data type:
Long Name: Cluster
Class: XNET LIN Schedule
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application