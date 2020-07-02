XNET Write (Frame » CAN) (G Dataflow)

data

An input that provides the array of LabVIEW clusters. Each array element corresponds to a frame value to transmit.

For a Frame Output Single-Point session mode, the order of frames in the array corresponds to the order in the session list.

The data you write is queued up for transmit on the network. Using the default queue configuration for this mode, you can safely write 64 frames if you have a sufficiently long timeout. To write more data, refer to the XNET Session Number of Values Unused property to determine the actual amount of queue space available for write.

Additionally, XNET Write (Frame CAN) can be called on any signal or frame input session if it contains one or more Event Remote frames (refer to CAN:Timing Type). In this case, it signals an event to transmit those remote frames. The data parameter is ignored in this case, and you can set it to an empty array.

The elements of each cluster are specific to the CAN protocol. For more information, refer to the CAN protocol specification.

identifier The CAN frame arbitration identifier. If extended? is false, the identifier uses standard format, so 11 bits of this identifier are valid. If extended? is true, the identifier uses extended format, so 29 bits of this identifier are valid.

extended? A Boolean value that determines whether the identifier uses extended format (true) or standard format (false).

echo? A parameter not used for transmit. You must set this element to false.

type The frame type (decimal value in parentheses). CAN Data (0) The CAN data frame contains payload data. This is the most commonly used frame type for CAN. In ISO CAN FD interface mode, this transmits a frame according to the interface setting (FD or FD+BRS). ISO CAN FD mode allows transmitting CAN 2.0, CAN FD, or CAN FD+BRS frames using the frame type (refer to the types listed below). CAN 2.0 Data (8) The CAN data frame contains payload data. In ISO CAN FD interface mode, this frame is transmitted as a CAN 2.0 frame. When the interface is not in ISO CAN FD mode, this type is treated like CAN Data (0). CAN FD Data (16) The CAN data frame contains payload data. In ISO CAN FD interface mode, this frame is transmitted as a CAN FD (no BRS) frame. When the interface is not in ISO CAN FD mode, this type is treated like CAN Data (0). CAN FD+BRS Data (24) The CAN data frame contains payload data. In ISO CAN FD+BRS mode, this frame is transmitted as a CAN FD+BRS frame. When the interface is not in ISO CAN FD mode, this type is treated like CAN Data (0). CAN Remote (1) A CAN remote frame. Your application transmits a CAN remote frame to request data for the corresponding identifier. A remote ECU should respond with a CAN data frame for the identifier, which you can obtain using XNET Read.

timestamp A parameter that represents absolute time using the LabVIEW absolute timestamp type. timestamp is not used for transmit. You must set this element to the default value, invalid (0).