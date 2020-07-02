XNET Read (Signal » Single-Point) (G Dataflow)

data

This output returns a one-dimensional array of signal values. Each signal value is scaled, 64-bit floating point.

Each array element corresponds to a signal configured for the session. The order of signals in the array corresponds to the order in the session list.

The data returns the most recent value received for each signal. If multiple frames for a signal are received since the previous call to XNET Read (Signal Single-Point) (or session start), only signal data from the most recent frame is returned.

If no frame is received for the corresponding signals since you started the session, the XNET Signal Default Value is returned.

A trigger signal returns a value of 1.0 or 0.0, depending on whether its frame arrived since the last Read (or Start) or not.