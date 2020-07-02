XNET Read (Signal » Single-Point) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Reads data from a session of Signal Input Single-Point mode.
The session to read. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session. The session mode must be Signal Input Single-Point.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
This output returns a one-dimensional array of signal values. Each signal value is scaled, 64-bit floating point.
Each array element corresponds to a signal configured for the session. The order of signals in the array corresponds to the order in the session list.
The data returns the most recent value received for each signal. If multiple frames for a signal are received since the previous call to XNET Read (Signal Single-Point) (or session start), only signal data from the most recent frame is returned.
If no frame is received for the corresponding signals since you started the session, the XNET Signal Default Value is returned.
A trigger signal returns a value of 1.0 or 0.0, depending on whether its frame arrived since the last Read (or Start) or not.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application