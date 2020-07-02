XNET Convert (Signal to Frame » CAN) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Converts between NI-XNET signals and CAN frame data.
The session to read. This session is returned from XNET Create Session. The session mode must be Conversion.
An input that returns a one-dimensional array of signal values. Each signal value is scaled, 64-bit floating point. Each array element corresponds to a signal configured for the session. The order of signals in the array corresponds to the order in the session list.
The data provides the value for the next conversion of each signal.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
An output that returns the array of LabVIEW clusters. Each array element corresponds to a frame the session converted.
The elements of each cluster are specific to the CAN protocol.
The CAN frame arbitration identifier. If extended? is false, the identifier uses standard format, so 11 bits of this identifier are valid.
If extended? is true, the identifier uses extended format, so 29 bits of this identifier are valid.
A Boolean value that determines whether the identifier uses extended format (true) or standard format (false).
A Boolean value that determines whether the frame was an echo of a successful transmit (true), or received from the network (false). For conversion, it is always set to false.
The frame type. The decimal value is in parentheses.
|CAN Data (0)
|The CAN data frame contains payload data. This is the most commonly used frame type for CAN. When the session is in ISO CAN FD mode, the CAN type is more specific according to the CAN I/O mode of the frame in the database (one of the types listed below).
|CAN 2.0 Data (8)
|The frame contains payload data and has been transmitted in an ISO CAN FD session using the CAN 2.0 standard.
|CAN FD Data (16)
|The frame contains payload data and has been transmitted in an ISO CAN FD session using the CAN FD standard.
|CAN FD+BRS Data (24)
|The frame contains payload data and has been transmitted in an ISO CAN FD session using the CAN FD+BRS standard.
An element that represents the absolute time when the XNET interface received the frame (end of frame), accurate to microseconds. The timestamp returned by the conversion is always invalid (0).
The array of data bytes for the CAN data frame. The array size indicates the received frame value payload length. According to the CAN protocol, this payload length range is 0-8. For CAN FD, the range can be 0-8, 12, 16, 20, 24, 32, 48, or 64.
For a received remote frame (type of CAN Remote), the payload length in the frame value specifies the number of payload bytes requested. This payload length is provided to your application by filling payload with the requested number of bytes. Your application can use the payload array size, but you must ignore the actual values in the payload bytes.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application