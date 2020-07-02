Intf.Enet.Time.Port.St.TxSync

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
A count of the number of Sync messages transmitted.
For the Protocol of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011, this property corresponds to the txSyncCount parameter as described in 14.7.12 of IEEE Std 802.1AS-2011.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:Ethernet:Time Sync:Port:Statistics:Tx Sync Count
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application