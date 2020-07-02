From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Intf.FlexRay.RateCorrOut

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Specifies the magnitude of the maximum permissible rate correction value. Expressed in microticks (2-1923).

This node parameter is based on the value of the maximum rate correction for the specific cluster.

This property corresponds to the pRateCorrectionOut node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

This property is calculated from the microticks per cycle and clock accuracy.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Rate Correction Out

Class: XNET Session

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

