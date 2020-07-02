Intf.FlexRay.RateCorrOut

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Specifies the magnitude of the maximum permissible rate correction value. Expressed in microticks (2-1923).
This node parameter is based on the value of the maximum rate correction for the specific cluster.
This property corresponds to the pRateCorrectionOut node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.
This property is calculated from the microticks per cycle and clock accuracy.
You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.
Data type:
Long Name: Interface:FlexRay:Rate Correction Out
Class: XNET Session
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application