Intf.FlexRay.RateCorrOut

Specifies the magnitude of the maximum permissible rate correction value. Expressed in microticks (2-1923).

This node parameter is based on the value of the maximum rate correction for the specific cluster.

This property corresponds to the pRateCorrectionOut node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

This property is calculated from the microticks per cycle and clock accuracy.

You can overwrite the default value by writing a value within the specified range to this property prior to starting the FlexRay interface.

Data type: