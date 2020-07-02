XNET PDU Class

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Reads and writes properties for an XNET PDU I/O name.
Use the XNET PDU property node to change the configuration of the protocol data unit (PDU).
|Name
|Description
|Cluster
|Cluster that contains the PDU (XNET Cluster I/O Name).
|Comment
|Comment describing the PDU (string).
|ConfigStatus
|Configuration status of the PDU.
|Frames
|Array of all frames to which the PDU is mapped (array of XNET Frame I/O Name).
|NameShort
|Short name (string) identifying the PDU.
|PayldLen
|Number of bytes of data in the PDU's payload.
|Signals
|Returns an array referencing all signals in the PDU, including static and dynamic signals and the multiplexer signal.
|Mux.DataMuxSig
|Returns the data multiplexer signal I/O name.
|Mux.IsMuxed?
|Indicates (True/False) whether this PDU is data multiplexed.
|Mux.StatSigs
|Returns an array of static signals contained in the multiplexed PDU (array of XNET Signal I/O Name).
|Mux.Subframes
|Returns an array of subframes contained in the multiplexed PDU (array of XNET Subframe I/O Name).