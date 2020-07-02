From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Determines the mechanism used to transfer frames in this schedule entry (slot).
The default value is Unconditional (0).
Data type:
Long Name: Type
Class: XNET LIN Schedule Entry
Permissions: Read/Write
The values (enumeration) for this property are:
|Enumeration
|Value
|Description
|Unconditional
|0
|A single frame transfers in this entry (slot).
|Sporadic
|1
|The master transmits in this slot. The master selects among multiple frames to transmit. Only updated frames are transmitted. When multiple frames have been updated, the master decides by priority; the other updated frames remain pending and can be sent when this schedule entry executes again. Order of frames in the Frames property determines frame priority.
|Event-triggered
|2
|Multiple slaves can transmit a frame in this slot. When a collision occurs, this is detected and resolved using a schedule specified in the Collision Resolving Schedule property.
|Node configuration
|3
|Schedule entry contains a node configuration service. The node configuration service is defined as raw data bytes in the Node Configuration:Free Format:Data Bytes property.
A LIN frame can exist in multiple schedules and multiple schedule entries. For example, if a frame exists in an Event-triggered entry in schedule A, it also exists in an Unconditional entry of a different schedule B, so that Event-triggered collisions in schedule A can be resolved by switching to schedule B.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application