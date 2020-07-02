XNET LIN Schedule Properties

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
|Name
|Description
|Cluster
|Returns the I/O name to the parent cluster in which the schedule has been created. You cannot change the parent cluster after creating the schedule object.
|Comment
|Comment describing the schedule object. A comment is a string containing up to 65535 characters.
|ConfigStatus
|Provides configuration status for the LIN schedule object.
|Entries
|Array of entries for this LIN schedule.
|NameShort
|Short name (string) identifying the XNET LIN schedule object.
|Priority
|Priority of this run-once LIN schedule when multiple run-once schedules are pending for execution.
|RunMode
|Specifies how the master runs this schedule: Continuous (0), Once (1), or Null (2).