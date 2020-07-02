From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

XNET LIN Schedule Properties

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Name Description
Cluster Returns the I/O name to the parent cluster in which the schedule has been created. You cannot change the parent cluster after creating the schedule object.
Comment Comment describing the schedule object. A comment is a string containing up to 65535 characters.
ConfigStatus Provides configuration status for the LIN schedule object.
Entries Array of entries for this LIN schedule.
NameShort Short name (string) identifying the XNET LIN schedule object.
Priority Priority of this run-once LIN schedule when multiple run-once schedules are pending for execution.
RunMode Specifies how the master runs this schedule: Continuous (0), Once (1), or Null (2).

