XNET ECU Class

Reads and writes properties for an XNET ECU I/O name.
Use the XNET ECU property node to change the configuration of an electronic control unit (ECU).
|Name
|Description
|Cluster
|Provides the I/O name of the parent cluster to which the ECU is connected.
|Comment
|Comment describing the ECU object. A comment is a string containing up to 65535 characters.
|ConfigStatus
|Provides the configuration status of the ECU object.
|FrmsRx
|Returns an array of I/O names of frames the ECU receives.
|FrmsTx
|Returns an array of I/O names of frames the ECU transmits.
|NameShort
|Short name (string) identifying the ECU object.
|FlexRay.Coldstart?
|Indicates that the ECU transmits a startup frame.
|FlexRay.ConnectedChs
|Specifies the channel(s) that the FlexRay ECU (node) is physically connected to.
|FlexRay.StartupFrm
|Returns the I/O name of the startup frame the ECU sends.
|FlexRay.WakeupChs
|Specifies the channel(s) on which the FlexRay ECU (node) is allowed to generate the wake-up pattern.
|FlexRay.WakeupPtrn
|Specifies the number of repetitions of the wakeup symbol that are combined to form a wakeup pattern when the FlexRay ECU (node) enters the POC:WAKEUP_SEND state.
|LIN.ConfigNAD
|Configured node address (NAD) of a LIN slave node.
|LIN.FunctionID
|A 16-bit value identifying the function of the LIN node (ECU).
|LIN.InitialNAD
|Initial node address (NAD) of a LIN slave node.
|LIN.Master?
|Determines whether the ECU is a LIN master (True) or slave (False).
|LIN.P2min
|Minimum time in seconds between reception of the last frame of the diagnostic request and the response sent by the node.
|LIN.ProtclVer
|Version of the LIN standard used by this ECU.
|LIN.STmin
|Minimum time in seconds the node requires to prepare for the next frame of the diagnostic service.
|LIN.SupplierID
|A 16-bit value identifying the supplier of the LIN node (ECU).
|J1939.PreferredAddress
|Specifies the preferred SAE J1939 node address to be used when simulating this ECU.
|J1939.NodeName
|Specifies the SAE J1939 node name to be used when simulating this ECU.