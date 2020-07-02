XNET Create Session (Generic) (G Dataflow)

Signal Input Single-Point, Signal Output Single-Point list contains one or more XNET Signal names. If more than one name is provided, a comma must separate each name. Each name must use the <signal> or <frame.signal> syntax as specified for the I/O name (new line and <dbSelection> not included).

Signal Input Waveform, Signal Output Waveform list contains one or more XNET Signal names. If more than one name is provided, a comma must separate each name. Each name must use the <signal> or <frame.signal> syntax as specified for the I/O name (new line and <dbSelection> not included).

Signal Input XY, Signal Output XY list contains one or more XNET Signal names. If more than one name is provided, a comma must separate each name. Each name must use the <signal> or <frame.signal> syntax as specified for the I/O name (new line and <dbSelection> not included).

Frame Input Stream, Frame Output Stream list is empty (unwired).

Frame Input Queued, Frame Output Queued list contains only one XNET Frame name. Only one name is supported. The frame name must use the <frame> syntax as specified for the I/O name (new line and <dbSelection> not included).