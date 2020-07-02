XNET Create Session (Generic) (G Dataflow)

Creates an XNET session at run time using strings instead of XNET I/O names. This node is for advanced applications, when you need to store the configuration as strings (such as within a text file).
Provides the list of signals or frames for the session. The list syntax depends on the mode:
|Mode
|List Syntax
|Signal Input Single-Point, Signal Output Single-Point
|list contains one or more XNET Signal names. If more than one name is provided, a comma must separate each name. Each name must use the <signal> or <frame.signal> syntax as specified for the I/O name (new line and <dbSelection> not included).
|Signal Input Waveform, Signal Output Waveform
|list contains one or more XNET Signal names. If more than one name is provided, a comma must separate each name. Each name must use the <signal> or <frame.signal> syntax as specified for the I/O name (new line and <dbSelection> not included).
|Signal Input XY, Signal Output XY
|list contains one or more XNET Signal names. If more than one name is provided, a comma must separate each name. Each name must use the <signal> or <frame.signal> syntax as specified for the I/O name (new line and <dbSelection> not included).
|Frame Input Stream, Frame Output Stream
|list is empty (unwired).
|Frame Input Queued, Frame Output Queued
|list contains only one XNET Frame name. Only one name is supported. The frame name must use the <frame> syntax as specified for the I/O name (new line and <dbSelection> not included).
|Frame Input Single-Point, Frame Output Single-Point
|list contains one or more XNET Frame names. If more than one name is provided, a comma must separate each name. The frame name must use the <frame> syntax as specified for the I/O name (new line and <dbSelection> not included).
The session mode.
The XNET Interface to use for this session.
The XNET Database to use for interface configuration. The database name must use the <alias> or <filepath> syntax specified for the I/O name. The default value is :memory:, the in-memory database.
The XNET Cluster to use for interface configuration. The cluster name must use the <cluster> syntax specified for the I/O name (<alias>. prefix not included).
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The created session.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application