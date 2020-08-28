Installing, Updating, Repairing, and Removing NI Software

Select the product that you want to install and click INSTALL.

Package Manager may recommend additional software that adds functionality to the product you are installing, though suites may require you to select products before you see recommended additional software. Items that are checked by default are most strongly recommended. You may lack certain support or functionality if you decline to install these additional items. For example, if you have LabVIEW installed and you install a driver, Package Manager recommends driver support for LabVIEW. If you decline to install driver support, you will be unable to develop applications with that driver in LabVIEW.