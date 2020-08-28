Home Support NI Product Manuals NI Package Manager 20.5 Manual

Building a Package using the Command Line Interface

Last Modified: August 7, 2020

Use the command line interface to build a package with your source files.

Before you build a package, you must assemble the intended source files and subdirectories into a single directory.

  1. Open a command prompt.
  2. Change directories to the location of Package Manager. The default location is C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager.
  3. Run the following command: nipkg pack <directory containing package source files> <destination of .nipkg file>. For example, if you enter C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager> nipkg pack C:\temp\MyTestPackage C:\temp, Package Manager creates the .nipkg file in the temp directory.

