Building a Package using the Command Line Interface

Use the command line interface to build a package with your source files.
Before you build a package, you must assemble the intended source files and subdirectories into a single directory.
-
Open a command prompt.
-
Change directories to the location of Package Manager.
The default location is
C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager.
-
Run the following command:
nipkg
pack
<directory containing package source files>
<destination of .nipkg file>.
For example, if you enter
C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager>
nipkg
pack
C:\temp\MyTestPackage
C:\temp, Package Manager creates the
.nipkg file in the
temp directory.