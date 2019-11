Information 19410: Files Moved to LLB

The following VIs have a file name with invalid character(s) and will be copied to IllegalFilenames.llb in the SupportVIs directory:

Why does this information occur?

The distribution contains one or more VIs with names that contain invalid characters. These files were moved to an LLB to keep the file name the same. A filename cannot contain any of the following characters: \, /, :, *, ?, ", <, >, or |.

How do I resolve this information?