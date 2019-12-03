Trigger Settings (Logic)

Force Manually triggers the Logic instrument. This setting is available on the panel only.

Mode Mode in which the Logic instrument responds to a trigger. Automatic —The instrument waits momentarily for any occurrence of trigger condition before automatically triggering.

—The instrument waits momentarily for any occurrence of trigger condition before automatically triggering. Normal—The instrument waits indefinitely for any occurrence of trigger condition.

Acquisition delay Decides whether the instrument waits for a certain period of time after a trigger is detected before it starts sampling. Enable Acquisition delay when there is a delay between when the trigger occurs and when the desired data is generated, or when you need a high sampling rate for the desired acquisition window.

Position The time between the trigger position and the middle of the display pane. The value of Position changes when you move the trigger horizontally.

Type Type of the trigger. When you select Digital, the instrument is triggered when the trigger signals meet all level triggering conditions you define, and meet at least one of the edge triggering conditions. If you do not set any edge triggering condition, the trigger signals only need to meet all level triggering conditions to activate a trigger.

Line Trigger signal.

Name Name of the trigger signal.