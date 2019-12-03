Trigger Settings (Logic)

You can configure a trigger by using the trigger settings.
You can configure some settings directly on the panel. To access additional settings, click the configuration button on the top right side of the section.
|Setting
|Description
|Force
|Manually triggers the Logic instrument. This setting is available on the panel only.
|Mode
|Mode in which the Logic instrument responds to a trigger.
|Acquisition delay
|Decides whether the instrument waits for a certain period of time after a trigger is detected before it starts sampling. Enable Acquisition delay when there is a delay between when the trigger occurs and when the desired data is generated, or when you need a high sampling rate for the desired acquisition window.
|Position
|
The time between the trigger position and the middle of the display pane. The value of Position changes when you move the trigger horizontally.
|Type
|Type of the trigger. When you select Digital, the instrument is triggered when the trigger signals meet all level triggering conditions you define, and meet at least one of the edge triggering conditions. If you do not set any edge triggering condition, the trigger signals only need to meet all level triggering conditions to activate a trigger.
|Line
|Trigger signal.
|Name
|Name of the trigger signal.
|State
|Triggering condition.