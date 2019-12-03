Toolbar Controls (Logic)

Use the toolbar controls to perform basic tasks for the Logic Analyzer and Pattern Generator (Logic).
|Control
|Description
|Automatic/Default
|When you select Automatic, the instrument automatically chooses some settings, including channel and trigger settings, that are best suited to the input signal. When you select Default, the settings fall back to default values.
|Run/Stop
|Click Run to start continuous data acquisition. Click Stop to stop data acquisition. To take a single-sweep measurement, click Single instead.
|Single
|Takes a single-sweep measurement.
|Status
|Indicates the status of the Logic instrument.
|Screenshot
|Takes a snapshot of the graph.
|Export
|Exports acquired data to file formats compatible with LabVIEW. The instrument generates a TDMS file. Refer to TDMS File Format (Logic) for more information about the exported TDMS file format.
|Help
|Contains links to related help documentation.
|Collapse/Expand
|Collapses or expands the configuration pane on the right side of the panel.