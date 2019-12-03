Toolbar Controls (Logic)

Automatic/Default When you select Automatic, the instrument automatically chooses some settings, including channel and trigger settings, that are best suited to the input signal. When you select Default, the settings fall back to default values.

Run/Stop Click Run to start continuous data acquisition. Click Stop to stop data acquisition. To take a single-sweep measurement, click Single instead.

Single Takes a single-sweep measurement.

Status Indicates the status of the Logic instrument. Waiting —The instrument is waiting for trigger.

—The instrument is waiting for trigger. Triggered —The instrument is triggered.

—The instrument is triggered. Completed —The instrument completes one acquisition.

—The instrument completes one acquisition. Stopped—The instrument is stopped.

Screenshot Takes a snapshot of the graph.

Export Exports acquired data to file formats compatible with LabVIEW. The instrument generates a TDMS file. Refer to TDMS File Format (Logic) for more information about the exported TDMS file format.

Help Contains links to related help documentation.