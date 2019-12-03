Home Support NI Product Manuals NI ELVIS III 2.2 Manual

Toolbar Controls (Logic)

Last Modified: November 26, 2019

Use the toolbar controls to perform basic tasks for the Logic Analyzer and Pattern Generator (Logic).

Control Description
Automatic/Default When you select Automatic, the instrument automatically chooses some settings, including channel and trigger settings, that are best suited to the input signal. When you select Default, the settings fall back to default values.
Run/Stop Click Run to start continuous data acquisition. Click Stop to stop data acquisition. To take a single-sweep measurement, click Single instead.
Single Takes a single-sweep measurement.
Status Indicates the status of the Logic instrument.
  • Waiting—The instrument is waiting for trigger.
  • Triggered—The instrument is triggered.
  • Completed—The instrument completes one acquisition.
  • Stopped—The instrument is stopped.
Screenshot Takes a snapshot of the graph.
Export Exports acquired data to file formats compatible with LabVIEW. The instrument generates a TDMS file. Refer to TDMS File Format (Logic) for more information about the exported TDMS file format.
Help Contains links to related help documentation.
Collapse/Expand Collapses or expands the configuration pane on the right side of the panel.

