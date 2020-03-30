This document contains the NI Package Builder 19.6 known issues that were discovered before and since the release of NI Package Builder 19.6. Known issues are performance issues or technical bugs that NI has acknowledged exist within this version of the product.
Not every issue known to NI appears on this list; it is intended to show the most severe and common issues that you may encounter and provide workarounds when possible. Other technical issues that you may encounter could occur through normal product use or system compatibility issues. You may find more information on these issues in NI’s Product Documentation, Knowledgebase, or Community.
|
Bug Number
|
Legacy ID
|
Description
|
Details
|252677
|
Edit Menu Commands Incorrectly Operate on the Input Pane Instead of the Active Editor Pane
Some global application commands, such as the Edit menu commands, act on selected items in the active pane. In some instances when the Editor pane is activate, the commands incorrectly operate on the selected items in the Input pane.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 19.1
Resolved Version:
NI Package Builder 20.0
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
|985058
|
Package Builder Crashes when Discovering Dependencies for a LabVIEW NXG Project if TestStand 2019 is Installed After LabVIEW NXG
Package Builder will crash while discovering dependencies of a LabVIEW NXG project if TestStand 2019 was installed after LabVIEW NXG was installed.
Workaround:
Repair the LabVIEW NXG installation.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 19.6
Resolved Version:
NI Package Builder 20.0
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
|976329
|
"Build Specification Cannot be Updated" Error When Building Package with Sequence File Configured to Overrides Module Settings
Package Builder reports the error "Build Specification Cannot be Updated" if a LabVIEW step in a TestStand sequence is configured to override the VI call module settings using the Override Module Settings Window.
Workaround:
There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 19.6
Resolved Version:
NI Package Builder 20.0
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
|977012
|
Error Log Entry for Exceeding the Maximum Path Length Doesn't Populate with Expected Information
When building a solution which has a file or path name that exceeds the maximum path length a build error will occur. The error log entry is not populated with the specific error information. The error log string reported is:
"The product '%1%' failed to export one or more packages. A file name or path is too long. All paths for deployment output files or directories must be less than %1% characters: %2%".
Workaround:
Reduce the length of the file or path name in order to remove the error.
|
Reported Version:
NI Package Builder 19.6
Resolved Version:
NI Package Builder 20.0
Added:
Mar 31, 2020
Issues found in this section will not be listed in future known issues documents for this product.
There are currently no issues to list.
Explore Support Content and Product Documentation
Ask the NI Community
Request Support from an Engineer
A valid service agreement may be required, and support options vary by country
|Bug ID
|Legacy ID
|Description
|Details
|940978
|135887
|
If a Custom Execute Path References an Executable That is not on the System, NIPM Reports a Vague Error when Installing Package
NI Package Manager reports "error occurred while installing a package: (pkg). Additional error information: An error occurred while installing a package '(pkg) [windows_x64]'"
Workaround: To resolve the error, correct the path for executable in the custom execute of the package.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|941043
|135941
|
Misleading Error -19024 Occurs When Building Packages That includes a TestStand Sequence File that Calls a LabVIEW Oroject That is Missing Files
Building a TestStand sequence that calls a LabVIEW project that has any missing items will give "Error -19024 The following projects are open in the LabVIEW development system. Close all projects before creating a deployment." even though the LabVIEW project is not open.
Workaround: Ensure that any LabVIEW projects called by TestStand sequence files have all of their items and files.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|941834
|897464
|
Solution Load Error Occurs When Package Installer Contains Packages from Unavailable Network Locations
Opening a solution errors when the solution contains an input file or directory that is specified using a network path, i.e. \\server\share.
Workaround: Create a mapped drive letter, i.e. SUBST T: \\server\share\, and configure the input item to use the mapped drive for the input file or directory, e.g. T:\directory\file.ext. Edit the solution file contents to change the network path to mapped drive path before opening the solution file.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|941836
|897669
|
Solution load error occurs when package installer contains packages from unavailable network locations
If a package Installer in a solution contains packages from a network location and the network location is not accessible, loading the solution fails and reports an error stating "An error occurred while loading the solution".
Workaround: There is currently no known workaround for this issue.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|941837
|135935
|
Unhelpful Error When Including a Broken VI and the 'Remove block diagrams' Option is Enabled
If you include a broken VI in a package and disable "Check for broken VIs" and enable "Remove block diagrams", NI Package Builder reports the below unhelpful error:
"LabVIEW cannot compile one or more VIs because they do not have block diagrams. A VI broke during the build process from being saved without a block diagram. Either open the build specification to include the block diagram of that VI or enable debugging to include the block diagrams of all VIs in the build."
Workaround: Ensure that all VIs in your Solution are not broken.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|941838
|135941
|
When Building a LabVIEW Project with Missing Files, NI Package Builder Fails with Error -19024, Incorrectly Reporting the project is open in LabVIEW
If TestStand references a LabVIEW project that has missing files, then building a solution that contains that TestStand sequence file results in the following error:
"Error -19024: The following projects are open in the LabVIEW development system. Close all projects before creating a deployment."
Workaround: Fix the paths of all files in the LabVIEW project.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|950256
|943901
|
Properties Pane Does Not Always Update when Selecting a File in the Dependencies View of the Input Pane
The properties pane does not update appropriately when selecting an item in the Input pane if the previous item displayed in the properties pane is a file in a package editor, a package, a package installer, or a local repository.
Workaround: Select any file in the File System View of the Input pane before selecting file in the Dependencies View of the Input Pane.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|950259
|948257
|
Package Builder Crashes when Dragging a Package from an Installer to a Target Installer that Already has One Item
Dragging a package between package installers can cause Package Builder to crash if the target installer has at least one item.
Workaround: Add packages to installer using "Add Packages" dialog.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added:
|950260
|948258
|
Drag Copy of Packages Between Installers does Nothing if One of the Packages Already Exists in the Target Installer
In 19.1, and 19.6, if you attempt to drag multiple packages from one installer to another and one of the packages is already in the target installer, nothing will be copied over. The same operation in 19.0.1 crashes.
Workaround: Drag only package from the source package that are not already in target package.
|
Reported Version:
Resolved Version:
Added: