Data Acquisition (DAQ)
Build a data acquisition system you can trust to meet your specific requirements. With highly accurate and precise measurements, turn real-world data into insights that drive your business decisions.
Data acquisition (DAQ) is the process of measuring an electrical or physical phenomenon such as voltage, current, temperature, pressure, vibration or sound with a computer. A DAQ system consists of sensors, DAQ measurement hardware, and a computer with application software.
A sensor, also called a transducer, converts a physical phenomenon like temperature or vibration, into a measurable electrical signal like voltage or resistance.
A DAQ device acts as the interface between a computer and signals from the outside world by digitizing incoming analog signals to be computer readable. DAQ devices include three key components:
A computer with DAQ software is required to process, visualize, and store measurement data. DAQ software includes a driver, which is accessed by either application software or a development environment.
NI offers multiple platforms for data acquisition, so you can tailor your system to your needs and budget. For DAQ systems that prioritize flexibility and minimal set-up time, consider plug-and-play PC-based systems, which include multifunction I/O devices and modular CompactDAQ hardware. If you need a data logger that can run remotely and reliably with the option to add control, choose CompactRIO, and if you need high channel counts and the highest performance, consider using the PXI platform.
PC-based measurement and control systems provide electrical and physical measurement capabilities for engineers who need a customizable and accurate yet cost-effective way of conducting benchtop measurements.
CompactRIO is ideal for advanced control and monitoring applications. It combines a rugged, embedded architecture with real-time processing and industrial I/O modules programmed with LabVIEW FPGA.
PXI is the industry standard for automated test. This open, high-performance, PC-based platform offers integrated software or hardware timing and synchronization, plus high throughput ideal for validation and production test.
Designing a data acquisition system can be daunting. This guide walks you through all the components you’ll need to take quality measurements and explains how to choose the right sensors, bus type, and DAQ devices to meet your needs.