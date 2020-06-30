Supported Operating Systems for LabWindows™/CVI™

This article provides information about the latest version of LabWindows™/CVI™ that is supported on various operating systems.
The following versions of LabWindows/CVI support the indicated operating systems:
|LabWindows/CVI Version
|Development and Run-time OS
|Run-time Only OS
|
2019
|
Windows
|
Linux
|
2017
|
Windows
|
Linux
|
2015
|
Windows
|
Linux
|
2013 SP2
|
Windows
|
Linux
|
2013
|
Windows
|
Linux
|
2012 SP1
|
Windows
|
Linux
|
2012
|
Windows
|
Linux
|
2010 SP1
|
Windows
|
Linux
|
2010
|
Windows
|
Linux
|
2009 SP1
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
2009
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
9.0.1
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
9.0
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
8.5.1
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
8.5
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
8.1.1
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
8.1
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
8.0.1
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
8.0
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
7.1
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
7.0
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
6.0
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
5.5.1
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
5.0.1
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
5.0.1 for Solaris 2
|
Unix
|
N/A
|
4.0.1 (Win16 and Win32 versions)
|
Windows
|
N/A
|
4.0.1 for HP -UX
|
Unix
|
N/A
|
LW/DOS 2.31
|
MS DOS
|
N/A
*LabWindows/CVI discontinued support for Microsoft Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows Server 2003 on July 1, 2015. Versions of LabWindows/CVI shipped after July 1, 2015, do not install or run on Windows XP, Windows Vista, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information on this change, visit NI Support Life Cycle for Windows XP/Vista/Server 2003
Note: NI provides run -time support on Linux for applications built with the LabWindows/CVI development environment for Windows. This means that applications developed with LabWindows/CVI on a Windows OS can be compiled and run on supported Linux distributions with the LabWindows/CVI Run -Time Module installed. For more information on the LabWindows/CVI Runtime Module for Linux, see Developing Linux Applications with NI LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI.