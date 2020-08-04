5G Accuracy Requires Accurate Testing

Have you ever wondered how your cell phone knows where you are? Maybe you thought about it the last time you had to find a misplaced phone. Or maybe it crossed your mind when you were using your device to avoid a traffic jam. Most days, we take the accuracy of our cell phone’s location for granted.

But what happens when you need to use your phone to make an emergency call? Suddenly the ability to find your phone’s location isn’t just a cool feature — it’s critical to your safety or the welfare of others. Thanks to advancements in 5G and cell phone technology, firefighters, ambulance drivers and other first responders can pinpoint your location within two to four meters, something that was unheard of 20 years ago.

That level of accuracy requires testing, which is something Spirent knows a lot about. Nine out of 10 of the world’s top Communications Service Providers (CSPs) use Spirent, a global electronics communications company headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Recently, Clarke Ryan, senior director of product development for Spirent, sat down with NI and shared five ways his company Engineers Ambitiously to help keep you and your loved ones safe.