NI Announces New Features and Functionality for LabVIEW NXG

AUSTIN, Texas – November 27, 2018 – NI (Nasdaq: NATI), the provider of a software-defined platform that helps accelerate the development and performance of automated test and automated measurement systems, today announced a new release of LabVIEW NXG, demonstrating continued investment in the next generation of LabVIEW engineering system design software.

The newest version of LabVIEW NXG simplifies the most time-consuming tasks in automated test and automated measurement applications, from setting up and configuring systems to developing test and measurement code and creating web-ready applications. These enhancements help engineers meet challenging time-to-market requirements.

“Since the initial launch of LabVIEW NXG in 2017, we’ve made continuous progress on our efforts to make programming and measurement automation more approachable for engineers and scientists,” said Dave Wilson, vice president of platform software at NI. “We’ve added more than 40 new features to LabVIEW NXG over the past year and a half, resulting in remarkably efficient development software that gives engineers the ability to configure, automate and visualize their test results, all from one place.”

New LabVIEW NXG features include:

LabVIEW NXG FPGA Module —Supports USRP (Universal Software Radio Peripheral) and Kintex-7 FlexRIO targets and features new workflows for faster FPGA development and debugging.

—Supports USRP (Universal Software Radio Peripheral) and Kintex-7 FlexRIO targets and features new workflows for faster FPGA development and debugging. LabVIEW NXG Web Module —Includes events and properties for dynamic web applications, support for integrating JavaScript Libraries into WebVIs and access to SystemLink™ Cloud software, an NI cloud service for hosting WebVIs in a simple and secure way.

—Includes events and properties for dynamic web applications, support for integrating JavaScript Libraries into WebVIs and access to SystemLink™ Cloud software, an NI cloud service for hosting WebVIs in a simple and secure way. Development Environment Enhancements—Features integration and software engineering tools for rapid customization of applications that include support for registered .NET assemblies as well as new project dependency tools, and the ability to interface with The MathWorks, Inc. MATLAB® software. The Interface for MATLAB feature lets engineers directly call MATLAB code from the LabVIEW NXG environment for complete reuse of their existing IP.

As NI builds on its more than 30-year investment in software, this latest update to the next generation of LabVIEW continues a series of fast-paced releases aimed to expand engineering capabilities from design to test. Whether an engineer is buying LabVIEW for the first time or has been on an active service contract for years, they can access both LabVIEW NXG and LabVIEW 2018.

To evaluate LabVIEW NXG, visit ni.com/labviewnxg