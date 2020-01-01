NI Linux Device Drivers Summer 2019 Readme

July 2020

This file contains important information about NI Linux Device Drivers, including installation instructions, compatibility issues, and supported NI drivers.

Installation Instructions

Supported Drivers

Product Security and Critical Updates

Legal Information

Refer to the Getting Started documentation for instructions on downloading and installing NI Linux Device Drivers.

The following NI drivers can be installed by executing the specified add-on files through your Linux distribution's package manager.

Refer to the readme of each driver for information including system requirements, installation, activation, known issues, and bug fixes.

NI Drivers Supporting RPM-Based Linux Distributions

Driver Version Package Name Notes NI-FlexRIO 18.1 ni-flexrio NI-488.2 19.1 ni-488.2 NI-DAQmx 19.1 ni-daqmx NI-DAQmx 19.5 ni-daqmx Requires add-on repository from http://download.ni.com/ni-linux-desktop/2019.10/ NI-DMM 18.2 ni-dmm NI R Series 19.1 ni-rseries Support for R Series and MXIe-RIO NI CompactRIO 19.0 ni-fpga-interface Enables connections via the FPGA Interface API to remote RIO devices such as CompactRIO, Single-Board RIO, and Ethernet RIO NI-SCOPE 19.0 ni-scope NI-Serial 18.1 ni-serial NI-SWITCH 18.1 ni-switch NI-Sync 18.1 ni-sync NI System Configuration 19.0 ni-syscfg-runtime NI-VISA 19.2 ni-visa NI PXI Platform Services 19.1 ni-pxiplatformservices

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Copyright

© 2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

Refer to the readme of each driver for more information.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Members of the NI Alliance Partner Program are business entities independent from NI and have no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with NI.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

