TestStand™ ECU Toolkit 0.5 Readme

May 2020

This file contains important information about the TestStand ECU Toolkit, including installation instructions, system requirements, and known issues.

Overview

Required Software

Supported Operating Systems

Supported Instruments

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Legal Information

The TestStand ECU Toolkit is a software add-on that helps you configure, control, and debug supported measurement instruments in the ECUTS-16000 ECU Test System. Use the TestStand ECU Toolkit to control instruments in TestStand based on configurations defined in InstrumentStudio. This software installation also enables you to debug instruments using InstrumentStudio while running a test sequence in TestStand.

The following software is required for the TestStand ECU Toolkit:

TestStand 2019 (64-bit)

InstrumentStudio 2019 SP1

NI-FGEN 19.1

NI-DCPower 19.1

NI-DMM 19.1

NI-SCOPE 19.1

RMX-410x Power Supply Driver for IVI-C 1.2

Refer to the documentation of each software product for specific system requirements.

The TestStand ECU Toolkit supports Windows 10 (64-bit).

The following instruments used in the ECUTS-16000 ECU Test System are supported in InstrumentStudio and TestStand:

PXIe-4081 Digital Multimeter

PXIe-5105 Oscilloscope

PXIe-4112 Programmable Power Supply

PXIe-4139 Source Measure Unit

PXIe-5413 Waveform Generator

RMX-4101/4102 Programmable Power Supply Device

NI installs the TestStand ECU Toolkit using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, the TestStand ECU Toolkit installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit TestStand ECU Toolkit Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

Refer to the ECUTS-16000 Reference Manual, accessible from ni.com/manuals, for information about the TestStand ECU Toolkit.

The TestStand ECU Toolkit includes a variety of example programs to help you learn key concepts or to serve as a starting point for applications you create. Open example sequence files from the subdirectories of the <TestStand Public>\Examples\NI_ECU_Toolkit directory.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

378298A-01