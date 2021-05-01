ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand 1.2 Readme

May 2020

This file contains important information about the ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand, including installation instructions, new features, a partial list of bugs fixed for ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand 1.2, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

New Features

Known Issues

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

NI Software Drops Support for Phar Lap ETS Real-Time Operating System in 2022

Legal Information

The ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand are sets of custom steps that allow you to reuse test sequences developed for other hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) systems that use the ASAM XIL API.

Refer to the TestStand Readme for system requirements and supported operating systems for ASAM XIL Steps For NI TestStand 1.2

ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand 1.2 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 and KB3125574 for more information about how to install these updates.

Note Refer to ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.

ASAM XIL Steps For NI TestStand 1.2 supports the following application software versions, including service packs.

Application Software Versions Supported by ASAM XIL Steps For NI TestStand 1.2 TestStand 2017, 2019 VeriStand 2018, 2019, 2020

Microsoft Visual Studio Support

If you are using the ASAM XIL Steps For NI TestStand 1.2 .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The <NI Product> .NET Class Library can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0 or .NET Framework 4.5.

To use the .NET API, you must install the .NET class libraries or the .NET wrapper in addition to the NI device driver. For information about versions of the .NET Framework and the drivers each supports, as well as the download location of the installer files, refer to NI .NET Support.

NI installs ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Note If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

Added support for VeriStand 2020 R1

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand 1.2 Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

TestStand examples for the ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand are located in the <TestStand Public>\Examples\ASAM XIL directory. You can modify an example sequences to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a sequence that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

ASAM XIL Steps for NI TestStand will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021 may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

NI Software will drop support for Phar Lap ETS Real-Time Operating System starting in 2022. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2022 may not install or execute correctly on this operating system. For high-level information on the support roadmap for Phar Lap and its replacement, NI Linux Real-Time, visit ni.com/r/xf35k1. To find out what hardware is supported on PXI controllers running NI Linux Real-Time, visit ni.com/r/b7g5wi.

