RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 Readme

October 2019

This file contains important information about the RFmx Waveform Creator, including system requirements and installation instructions.

RFmx Waveform Creator provides a unified interface for creating and generating waveforms for multiple wireless standards. You can create unencrypted, unlocked IQ waveform files for playback on NI PXI RF instrumentation. Supported standards include 5G NR, LTE/LTE-Advanced, W-CDMA/HSPA+, GSM/EDGE+, TD-SCDMA, and more.

RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 includes the following new features:

Support for V2X (sidelink) in LTE FDD modulation scheme as per 3GPP Release 14 specification Added PSSCH and PSCCH channels Added PSSCH DMRS and PSCCH DMRS signals Support for retransmission

5G new radio (NR) modulation scheme Support for 3GPP NR Release 15 Specification v15.6.0 (June 2019) Support for auto increment cell id for carrier aggregation Support for channel coding in PUSCH, PDSCH, and PDCCH Support for predefined strings for PUSCH RB allocation as per 3GPP TS 38.521-1/2 specification

Added option to enable or disable phase continuity in LTE and NR multi-carrier

Support for PXIe-5841, PXIe-5831, and PXIe-5830

Support for antenna switching with per slot amplitude and phase configuration in LE 5.1 in RFmx Waveform Creator for Bluetooth

RFmx Waveform Creator for WLAN Support for configuring waveform duration for OFDM standards Support for 4096 QAM in 802.11ax



RFmx Waveform Creator 19.0 includes the following new features:

Support for PXIe-5830 and PXIe-5831

Support for Cat-M2 Uplink (Release 14) and Cat-NB2 Uplink in LTE modulation scheme

5G new radio (NR) modulation scheme Added support for Uplink Pi/2 BPSK Spectral Shaping Support for downlink test models as defined in 3GPP TS 38.141-1 and 3GPP TS 38.141-2 (Change requests R4-1905121, R4-1905122 endorsed in April 2019, to be updated in v15.2.0 when it releases in June 2019)

Support to resume generated waveforms in Download and Play window

RFmx Waveform Creator 3.0 includes the following new features:

Addition of 5G new radio (NR) modulation scheme

Support for launching the WLAN Generation SFP

Support for launching the Bluetooth Generation SFP

Support for PXIe-5820

Addition of crest factor reduction (CFR) in LTE, NR, and Multi-Carrier modulation schemes. Supported CFR types are Clipping and Peak Windowing.

Support for custom output sample rate in multi-carrier plugin.

GSM relative power per slot

The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.

Vector Signal Generators

PXIe-5673

PXIe-5673E

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Generators Help .

Vector Signal Transceivers

PXIe-5644

PXIe-5645

PXIe-5646

PXIe-5840

PXIe-5841

PXIe-5820

PXIe-5830

PXIe-5831

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help .

Processor—1 GHz 64-bit (x64) processor

4 GB RAM *

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

RFmx Waveform Creator has the following requirements:

* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 supports the following 64-bit operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 2

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note In 2019, RFmx Waveform Creator dropped support for all 32-bit Windows operating systems. RFmx Waveform Creator will not install or run on an unsupported OS. Refer to RFmx Waveform Creator Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021 for information about future OS support.

The following items are the behavior changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 from RFmx Waveform Creator 19.0.

Following configurations require recreation of waveforms in 5G new radio (NR) modulation scheme

Carrier aggregation due to 3GPP NR specification updates to nominal spacing



Downlink test models due to 3GPP NR specification updates to definitions of downlink test models



ACP optimized filter bandwidth is updated to avoid corrupting edge sub-carriers

The following items are the behavior changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 19.0 from RFmx Waveform Creator 3.0.

5G new radio (NR) modulation scheme

Deprecated support for slot Offset control



Default value of downlink Channel Configuration Mode control has changed to Test Model from User defined .

control has changed to from .

Default value of BWP Number of RBs control has changed to -1 from maximum number of resource blocks.

control has changed to -1 from maximum number of resource blocks.

Added SSB Active Blocks control and deprecated SSB Transmitted Pattern control under SS/PBCH Block configurations window.

control and deprecated control under SS/PBCH Block configurations window. Saving of waveforms in evaluation mode is not allowed in WLAN and Bluetooth

The following items are the behavior changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 3.0 from RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5.

Fractional resampling is performed in LTE and NR carrier aggregation so that the final sample rate is a multiple of 3.84 MHz.

CCDF graph calculates PAPR based on generated waveform excluding OFF power period.

UI controls on the Download & Play window are reset based on selected device.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the RFmx Waveform Creator Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in RFmx Waveform Creator . This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the RFmx Waveform Creator . If you have a bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

The following items are changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 from RFmx Waveform Creator 19.0

ID Fixed Issue 237107 Fixed a crash issue in graphics panel when Zoom In option was chosen before generating plot. 237143 Fixed a crash issue while saving idle waveform in GSM modulation scheme. 237073 Fixed an issue with file name containing German characters in Multi-Carrier plugin. 244064 Fixed an issue to enable Payload Length and Payload Length Mode fields when you set the Carrier Mode to Continuous in Bluetooth modulation scheme. 244072 Fixed an issue in Bluetooth waveform generation of LE-TP Ext and LE Enhanced packets where CTE time field was set to 0 bits when you set Direction Finding Mode parameter to value other than Disabled .

. CTE type field was incorrect when you set the Direction Finding Mode parameter to Angle of Departure and CTE slot duration to 2 us. 244074 Fixed an issue where filter delay was not accounted for the continuous mode of Bluetooth EDR packet generation. 217088 Fixed an issue where the waveform length was incorrectly computed for continuous mode of Bluetooth LE packet generation when direction finding mode was set to value other than Disabled . 237195 Fixed an issue of periodic spurs at specific frequencies in tones generation. 216576 and 218907 Fixed an issue with CFR bandwidth calculation in NR plugin and Multi-Carrier plugin.

The following items are changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 19.0 from RFmx Waveform Creator 3.0

ID Fixed Issue 236984 Fixed an issue where the error message was getting cleared in Download and Play window when switching between windows 236966 Performance enhancements in CFR operations for waveforms of size lesser than 20M samples. 236903 Fixed an issue where the Graphics tab IQ FFT view was not scaling correctly when the bandwidth was increased. 236913 Fixed an issue with waveform precision from 14 bits to 16 bits.

The following items are changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 3.0 from RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5

ID Fixed Issue 236754 Fixed the phase discontinuity issue on configuring GSM on first slot and EDGE on last slot. 236716 Fixed the issue where CCDF graph was reporting negative results for some configurations. 236718 Fixed the issue of not reporting burst start and stop locations for NB-IoT and eMTC FDD. 236732 and 236751 Fixed the issue of reporting incorrect burst PAPR for impaired bursty signal in Multi-Carrier and User plugins. 236710 Fixed the issue where IQ impairments per carrier set were incorrect, when multiple carrier sets are configured.

