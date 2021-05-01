RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 Readme

October 2019
This file contains important information about the RFmx Waveform Creator, including system requirements and installation instructions.
RFmx Waveform Creator provides a unified interface for creating and generating waveforms for multiple wireless standards. You can create unencrypted, unlocked IQ waveform files for playback on NI PXI RF instrumentation. Supported standards include 5G NR, LTE/LTE-Advanced, W-CDMA/HSPA+, GSM/EDGE+, TD-SCDMA, and more.
RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 includes the following new features:
RFmx Waveform Creator 19.0 includes the following new features:
RFmx Waveform Creator 3.0 includes the following new features:
The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Generators Help .
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help .
* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.
RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 supports the following 64-bit operating systems:
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
Note In 2019, RFmx Waveform Creator dropped support for all 32-bit Windows operating systems. RFmx Waveform Creator will not install or run on an unsupported OS. Refer to RFmx Waveform Creator Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021 for information about future OS support.
NI installs RFmx Waveform Creator using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, RFmx Waveform Creator installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.
Select Start » All Programs » National Instruments» RFmx Waveform Creator to launch the RFmx Waveform Creator.
Documentation for RFmx Waveform Creator is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»RFmx Waveform Creator»RFmx Waveform Creator Documentation . The documentation set is composed of the following documents.
|Document
|Format
|Description
|RFmx Waveform Creator Help
|HTML/Windows Help
| Contains primary help content for RFmx Waveform Creator. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information:
|RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 Readme
|HTML (this document)
|Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.
You can access all the installed RFmx Waveform Creator examples at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»RFmx Waveform Creator»RFmx Waveform Creator Examples.
The following items are the behavior changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 from RFmx Waveform Creator 19.0.
The following items are the behavior changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 19.0 from RFmx Waveform Creator 3.0.
The following items are the behavior changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 3.0 from RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the RFmx Waveform Creator Known Issues for an up-to-date list of known issues.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in RFmx Waveform Creator . This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the RFmx Waveform Creator . If you have a bug ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
The following items are changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 19.1 from RFmx Waveform Creator 19.0
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|237107
|Fixed a crash issue in graphics panel when Zoom In option was chosen before generating plot.
|237143
|Fixed a crash issue while saving idle waveform in GSM modulation scheme.
|237073
|Fixed an issue with file name containing German characters in Multi-Carrier plugin.
|244064
|Fixed an issue to enable Payload Length and Payload Length Mode fields when you set the Carrier Mode to Continuous in Bluetooth modulation scheme.
|244072
| Fixed an issue in Bluetooth waveform generation of LE-TP Ext and LE Enhanced packets where
|244074
|Fixed an issue where filter delay was not accounted for the continuous mode of Bluetooth EDR packet generation.
|217088
|Fixed an issue where the waveform length was incorrectly computed for continuous mode of Bluetooth LE packet generation when direction finding mode was set to value other than Disabled .
|237195
|Fixed an issue of periodic spurs at specific frequencies in tones generation.
|216576 and 218907
|Fixed an issue with CFR bandwidth calculation in NR plugin and Multi-Carrier plugin.
The following items are changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 19.0 from RFmx Waveform Creator 3.0
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|236984
|Fixed an issue where the error message was getting cleared in Download and Play window when switching between windows
|236966
|Performance enhancements in CFR operations for waveforms of size lesser than 20M samples.
|236903
|Fixed an issue where the Graphics tab IQ FFT view was not scaling correctly when the bandwidth was increased.
|236913
|Fixed an issue with waveform precision from 14 bits to 16 bits.
The following items are changes in RFmx Waveform Creator 3.0 from RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|236754
|Fixed the phase discontinuity issue on configuring GSM on first slot and EDGE on last slot.
|236716
|Fixed the issue where CCDF graph was reporting negative results for some configurations.
|236718
|Fixed the issue of not reporting burst start and stop locations for NB-IoT and eMTC FDD.
|236732 and 236751
|Fixed the issue of reporting incorrect burst PAPR for impaired bursty signal in Multi-Carrier and User plugins.
|236710
|Fixed the issue where IQ impairments per carrier set were incorrect, when multiple carrier sets are configured.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.
If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.
For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10 .
When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8 .
RFmx Waveform Creator will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport .
For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:
|Product
|Info Code
|LabVIEW
|lifecycle
|LabWindows/CVI
|cvi_lifecycle
|Measurement Studio
|mstudiolifecycle
|TestStand
|tslcp
|DIAdem
|ddlcp
|SignalExpress
|selcp
|VeriStand
|nivslifecycle
