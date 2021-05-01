RFmx CDMA2k 20.0 Readme

June 2020

This file contains important information about the RFmx CDMA2k, including system requirements, and installation instructions.

RFmx CDMA2k is an application software that provides simple access to the most advanced optimization techniques such as multimeasurement parallelism and multi-DUT measurements. The result is fast, high-quality measurements with minimal software development effort. Using this software, you can perform physical-layer analysis on CDMA2k cellular signals including MODACC, ACPR, CHP, OBW, QEVM, CDA, SlotPower, SlotPhase, and SEM. RFmx CDMA2k is completely interoperable with all RFmx APIs.

RFmx CDMA2k 20.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2020 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for Start trigger, Advance trigger, and Events in RFInstr

Support to configure RFInstr properties in the context of a signal configuration

Support for PXIe-5841 with PXIe-5655

Support for FFT Overlap in the Sequential FFT method of the ACP measurement

RFmx CDMA2k 19.1 includes the following new features:

Support for PXIe-5841

RFmx CDMA2k 19.0 includes the following new features:

Support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Support for De-embedding S-Parameter External Attenuation Tables

Addition of Reference Level Headroom property

RFmx CDMA2k 3.0 includes the following new features:

Support for PXIe-5820

Support for self-calibration in the RFmx Soft Front Panel

The following hardware products are supported in all operating systems listed in the Supported Operating Systems section.

Vector Signal Analyzers

PXIe-5663

PXIe-5663E

PXIe-5665

PXIe-5668

PXIe-5668 with PXIe-5698

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Analyzers Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

PXIe-5820

PXIe-5840

PXIe-5841

PXIe-5644

PXIe-5645

PXIe-5646

PXIe-5841 with PXIe-5655

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

RFmx CDMA2k has the following requirements:

Processor—1 GHz 64-bit (x64) processor

4 GB RAM *

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

RFmx CDMA2k 20.0 supports the following 64-bit operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 2

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 and KB3125574 for more information about how to install these updates.

Note In 2019, RFmx CDMA2k dropped support for all 32-bit Windows operating systems. RFmx CDMA2k will not install or run on an unsupported OS. Refer to RFmx CDMA2k Drops Support for Windows 7 (64-Bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016, RFmx CDMA2k dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use RFmx CDMA2k 20.0 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing RFmx CDMA2k 20.0, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, visit ni.com/r/OSSupport2016.

RFmx CDMA2k supports the following application software versions, including service packs. You should install application software, such as LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing RFmx CDMA2k. To add support for application software installed after installing RFmx CDMA2k modify your RFmx CDMA2k installation or launch the RFmx CDMA2k installer again. If you are not using NI application software, refer to Microsoft Visual Studio Support.

Application Software Versions Supported by RFmx CDMA2k LabVIEW 2017, 2018 SP1 f4 patch, 2019 SP1 f3 patch, 2020

NI-RFSA 14.1 or later

NI-RFSA 17.1 or later (for initializing debug session when "using breakpoints in C/C++/.NET application" is selected)

If you are using the RFmx CDMA2k .NET Class Library, .NET Framework 4.0 (minimum) is required. The RFmx CDMA2k .NET Class Library can be used with Visual C# or Visual Basic .NET in any Visual Studio version that can target .NET Framework 4.0 or .NET Framework 4.5.

NI installs RFmx CDMA2k using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, RFmx CDMA2k installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Notes

If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

Use the serial number that is included with your software to activate RFmx CDMA2k. For more information on RFmx CDMA2k activation, refer to National Instruments Software Activation .

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments\MeasurementStudioVS2010

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Program Files (x86)\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <SYSDIR> is an alias for the following file folder location: Windows\SysWOW64 for 32-bit programs and windows\system32 for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following file folder location:

File Locations

Item Installed Location Version Compatibility Checker <NIDir>\RFmx

iRFmxCompatibility_Checker.exe Debug Configuration Utility <NIDir>\RFmx

iRFmxDebugConfigurationUtility.exe DLLs <SYSDIR> Header files <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\include Import Library files (64-bit) 32-bit: <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib32\msvc

64-bit: <NIDir>\Shared\ExternalCompilerSupport\C\lib64\msvc .NET Class Libraries Assemblies <MSTUDIOVS2010DIR>\DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.Cdma2kMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR>\DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.RFmx.InstrMX.Fx40.dll

<MSTUDIOVS2010DIR>\DotNET\Assemblies\Current\NationalInstruments.Common.dll

Executable

Select Start » All Programs » National Instruments » RFmx CDMA2k » RFmx Soft Front Panel to launch the RFmx Soft Front Panel (64-bit).

RFmx CDMA2k palette VIs are available from the Functions » Measurement I/O » NI-RFmx » CDMA2K palette.

Accessing the Help

Documentation for RFmx CDMA2k is located at Start » All Programs » National Instruments » RFmx CDMA2k » RFmx CDMA2k Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description RFmx CDMA2k Help HTML/Windows Help Contains primary help content for RFmx CDMA2k. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to RFmx CDMA2k

How to get started with application development

A complete reference for all RFmx CDMA2k programming functions and VIs RFmx CDMA2k 20.0 Readme HTML (this document) Contains information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

Finding Examples

You can access all the installed RFmx CDMA2k examples at Start » All Programs » National Instruments » RFmx CDMA2k » RFmx CDMA2k Examples.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

The following items are behavior changes in RFmx CDMA2k 19.1 from RFmx CDMA2k 19.0.

Obsoleted RFmxCDMA2k Analyze (IQ) and RFmxCDMA2k Analyze (Spectrum) APIs. Use RFmxCDMA2k Analyze (IQ, 1 Wfm) and RFmxCDMA2k Analyze (Spectrum, 1 Wfm) APIs instead

The following items are behavior changes in RFmx CDMA2k 19.0 from RFmx CDMA2k 3.0.

Dropped support for LabVIEW 2015

Deprecated the Recommended I/Q Measurement Bandwidth property in RFInstr

You can access the RFmx CDMA2k known issues list online at RFmx CDMA2k 20.0 Known Issues.

You can access the RFmx CDMA2k bug fix list online at RFmx CDMA2k 20.0 Bug Fixes.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to Automating an Installer in the NI Package Manager manual.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

RFmx CDMA2k will drop support for Windows 7 (64-bit) and Windows Server 2008 R2 starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

