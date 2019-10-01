NI-PXImc™ 19.0 Readme

January 2020

This file contains important information about NI-PXImc.

Overview

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

Application Software Support

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Supported Hardware

NI-PXImc General Considerations

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI-PXImc Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit) and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

The NI-PXImc software enables you to create applications for your PXImc hardware (PXIe-8383mc and PXIe-8830mc) in LabVIEW or C/C++.

National Instruments recommends a minimum 3 GB RAM for 32-bit Windows and LabVIEW Real-Time (ETS), and a minimum of 8 GB RAM for 64-bit Windows. To maximize the available PXImc buffer, National Instruments recommends either 64-bit Windows 10/8.1/7 or LabVIEW Real-Time (ETS).

Note The available PXImc buffer will likely be reduced if the above recommendations are not followed. Refer to Setting an Appropriate Buffer Size in the NI-PXImc Help for more information about buffer size.

NI-PXImc 19.0 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

Note National Instruments recommends 64-bit Windows for best performance.

/7 SP1 National Instruments recommends 64-bit Windows for best performance. NI LabVIEW Real-Time (ETS)

Note The only operating system supported on the PXIe-8830mc Processor Module is NI LabVIEW Real-Time.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 requires Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1 requires Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI-PXImc 19.0 Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit) and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.

NI-PXImc 19.0 supports the following application software versions, including service packs:

Application Software Versions Supported by NI-PXImc LabVIEW 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012 and later

NI installs NI-PXImc using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI-PXImc installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/r/NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

Note If Windows Update is enabled, the installation process might hang if Windows Update interferes with the installation of Microsoft Visual C++ 2015 Run-Time. Visit ni.com/r/exjq43 for more information and steps to resolve this issue.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The following list details the hardware models supported in NI-PXImc:

PXIe-8383mc PXImc Adapter Module

PXIe-8830mc PXImc Processor Module

The PXIe-8383mc PXImc adapter modules and the PXIe-8830mc PXImc processor modules utilize a x8 PCI Express 2.0 interface for transferring data. National Instruments recommends using the NI PXImc modules with a PXI-Express chassis and controller combination that provide high PCI Express bandwidth. If you are using the PXIe-8383mc or PXIe-8830mc module in a chassis with an NI embedded controller, then you must update the BIOS software on that embedded controller to the latest released BIOS software prior to connecting the hardware. For more information, refer to KnowledgeBase 2GIGKD0Z, Determining and Upgrading PXI and VXI Embedded Controller BIOS Versions.

Bandwidth experienced when using NI-PXImc may be affected by bandwidth capabilities of the controller or the chassis. If you experience lower than expected bandwidth when using NI-PXImc, check that your controller and chassis are capable of supporting the desired bandwidth, and that your PXImc adapter module is inserted into an appropriate chassis slot to obtain the best performance. Consult your chassis and controller documentation for specific information relevant to your hardware configuration.

Note National Instruments recommends an NI high performance PXIe embedded controller be used both as the system controller and as the controller connected to the front panel of the PXImc module. Refer to NI-PXImc General Considerations for more information.

NI Embedded Controller BIOS Versions

For proper operation with NI-PXImc, all NI Embedded Controllers must be running the latest BIOS. For more information, refer to KnowledgeBase 2GIGKD0Z, Determining and Upgrading PXI and VXI Embedded Controller BIOS Versions.

Recommended NI Embedded Controllers

National Instruments recommends an NI high performance PXIe embedded controller be used both as the system controller and as the controller connected to the front panel of the PXImc module. If you are connecting the PXImc module to an NI PXIe embedded controller, you must update the BIOS software on that embedded controller to the latest released BIOS software prior to connecting the hardware. Refer to NI Embedded Controller BIOS Versions for information about updating the BIOS.

Bandwidth experienced when using NI-PXImc may be affected by bandwidth limitations in the controller or on the chassis backplane. If you experience lower than expected bandwidth when using NI-PXImc, check that your controller and chassis are capable of supporting the desired bandwidth, and that your PXImc card is inserted into an appropriate chassis slot to obtain the best performance. Consult your chassis and controller documentation for specific information relevant to your hardware configuration.

User Mode and Factory Mode Settings for the PXIe-8383mc Module

National Instruments recommends setting the hardware Mode DIP switch (Switch 4) to User Mode for optimal performance. Refer to the NI PXImc Devices Getting Started Guide, available in the PXIe-8383mc kit and on ni.com/manuals, for information about the DIP switch functionality and location. Refer to the Hardware Configuration section in the NI-PXImc Help for more information about the differences between the two modes.

PXIe-8383mc Power Sequence

The PXIe chassis that contains the PXIe-8383mc module must be powered on before the system connected to the front panel connector is powered on. Furthermore, the PXIe chassis that contains the PXIe-8383mc module must be continuously powered while the system connected to the front panel connector is powered on. If it is necessary to turn off the chassis containing the PXIe-8383mc, the system connected to the front panel must be powered off first. Refer to the NI PXImc Devices Getting Started Guide, available in the PXIe-8383mc kit and on ni.com/manuals, for more information about power sequence.

Using Third-Party Controllers with the PXIe-8383mc Module

Many third-party PXI Express controllers, both PXIe embedded controllers and desktop PCs, have been observed to have BIOS issues that prevent the enumeration of some PXIe modules. If you have boot or device enumeration issues, set the hardware Mode DIP switch (Switch 4) on your PXImc modules to Factory mode and try again. Refer to the NI PXImc Devices Getting Started Guide, available in the PXIe-8383mc kit and on ni.com/manuals, for information about the DIP switch functionality and location. If you continue to have issues, either contact your controller vendor for a BIOS fix or upgrade your controller to a National Instruments high performance PXIe embedded controller.

Module Count for the PXIe-8383mc Module

When configuring the PXIe-8383mc module in "User" mode, NI recommends no more than six modules be connected to a single system running 64-bit Windows 10, Windows 8.1 or Windows 7, and no more than four modules be connected to a system running 32-bit Windows 8.1 or Windows 7, either directly in the system or connected through the PXImc module front panel connector. If you are using the PXIe-8383mc or PXIe-8830mc in a system with LabVIEW Real-Time (ETS) OS, NI recommends no more than four modules to a single system, either directly in the system or connected through the front panel connector. If your system needs more than the recommended number of modules, either change Switch 4 to the "FACT" position for all modules or contact National Instruments support.

Module Count for the PXIe-8830mc Module

NI recommends no more than six PXIe-8830mc modules be placed in a single system with the embedded controller running Windows 10/8.1/7(64-bit), and no more than four modules be placed in a system running Windows 10/8.1/7 (32-bit) on the host/embedded controller. If you are using the PXIe-8830mc in a system with the embedded controller running LabVIEW Real-Time (ETS) OS, NI recommends no more than four NI PXI-8830mc modules be in the system. If your system needs more than the recommended number of modules contact National Instruments support.

Refer to the NI-PXImc Help, accessible by selecting Help»NI-PXImc Help from the pull-down menu in LabVIEW, for information about using the NI-PXImc software.

LabVIEW examples for the NI-PXImc software are in the labview\examples\NI-PXImc folder. You can modify an example VI to fit an application or copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI-PXImc will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit) and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2013–2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

NI respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on NI trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the NI products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the NI Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

