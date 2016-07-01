LabVIEW 2015 roboRIO Toolkit Readme

June 2015

This file contains important information about the LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit, including system requirements, installation instructions, and known issues.

Overview

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Installing the USBLAN Driver in Microsoft Windows XP and Windows Server 2003

Product Security and Critical Updates

Known Issues

Using the Universal Asynchronous Receiver/Transmitter (UART) and the ANSI/EIA-232 Standard (RS-232) Channels

Accessing the LabVIEW for roboRIO Environment

Accessing the Help

Finding Examples

Automating the Installation of NI Products

How to Use NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.x

NI Software Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003

Legal Information

The LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit provides you with tools for creating and deploying applications on the roboRIO.

The roboRIO Toolkit has the following requirements:

(Optional for C Programming) LabVIEW 2015 Student, Full, or Professional Development System (32-bit)

(Optional for C Programming) LabVIEW 2015 Real-Time Module

At least 2 GB of disk space in addition to the LabVIEW-recommended minimum

1 GB RAM

One of the following operating systems for application development: Windows 8.0/8.1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows 7 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Vista (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows XP Service Pack 3 Professional Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 (64-bit) Windows Server 2003 R2 (32-bit)



Note

The roboRIO Toolkit is compatible with only 32-bit LabVIEW. Install 32-bit LabVIEW even if you use a 64-bit operating system.

You might need more memory than the LabVIEW-recommended minimum depending on the size of the application you design in LabVIEW on the host computer.

Support for Windows Server 2003 R2 may require disabling physical address extensions (PAE). Refer to the National Instruments website for information about how this might affect your use of Windows Server 2003 R2 and what actions you might have to take.

The roboRIO Toolkit does not support the Windows Server non-R2 editions.

Refer to the LabVIEW Readme for additional system requirements and supported operating systems for LabVIEW 2015.

To install the roboRIO Toolkit using the LabVIEW roboRIO Software Bundle media, complete the following steps:

Log in to the development computer as an administrator or as a user with administrative privileges. Insert the LabVIEW roboRIO Software Bundle DVD 1. Select Install NI LabVIEW 2015 roboRIO Toolkit. (Optional for C Programming) Click the drop-down arrow next to LabVIEW Support and select Install this feature to a local drive. Click Next and follow the instructions on the screen to install the roboRIO Toolkit.

To install the roboRIO Toolkit using the installer from ni.com/downloads, double-click the setup.exe file in the root directory of the roboRIO Toolkit installer and follow the instructions on the screen to install this product.

You must manually install the USBLAN driver before using the roboRIO with Microsoft Windows XP and Windows Server 2003. Complete the following steps to install the USBLAN driver:

Note Before completing the following steps, make sure that you have downloaded and installed the KB 931125 package from Microsoft. For more information, refer to the Workarounds and Recommendations section of KB 65O8AH55, Why Are National Instruments Installers Failing on Windows XP and Server 2003 Machines?.

Connect the roboRIO to your computer after you install the roboRIO Toolkit. In the Found New Hardware Wizard, select No, not this time and click Next. Select Install from a list or specific location and click Next. Select Include this location in the search and navigate to the National Instruments\CompactRIO\Staging\USBLAN\XP directory. Click Next to install the USBLAN driver. Click Continue Anyway when you see the Windows Logo testing warning. Click Finish.

The USBLAN driver appears under Network adapters in the Windows Device Manager.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments website for an up-to-date list of known issues in the LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code exkvqg for information about using the UART and the RS-232 channels on the roboRIO.

The roboRIO Toolkit provides the LabVIEW for roboRIO environment to allow you to easily access roboRIO-specific features and focus on developing roboRIO applications.

You can use the Choose Environment Settings dialog box to change your LabVIEW environment. To display this dialog box, select Tools»Choose Environment from LabVIEW.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about the roboRIO Toolkit.

Select Help»Find Examples from LabVIEW to launch the NI Example Finder. LabVIEW examples for the roboRIO Toolkit are located in the labview\examples\roboRIO directory. You can modify an example VI to fit an application, or you can copy and paste from one or more examples into a VI that you create.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.x, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher.

Using NI Launcher

NI Launcher helps you find and launch installed NI products. It provides you with a method of finding NI products similar to the Start menu in previous versions of Microsoft Windows. To use NI Launcher, click the NI Launcher tile in the Apps view. NI Launcher launches the desktop and opens a menu containing a list of NI products. Click any NI product to launch it.

Note NI MAX does not appear as a desktop shortcut when installed on Microsoft Windows 8.x. You can launch NI MAX either from the Apps view or from within NI Launcher.

Pinning Frequently Used Applications

For convenience, you can pin your most-used NI applications, such as MAX, to either the Start screen or the Taskbar on the desktop, as necessary:

Current Application Icon Location Pin to Action Windows 8.x Desktop Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to Taskbar Windows 8.x Desktop Start screen Right-click application and select Pin to Start Windows 8.x Start screen Desktop Taskbar Right-click application and select Pin to taskbar from the menu bar on the bottom of the screen

Finding All Programs

If you want to find a particular application or related files, such as documentation files, from the Start screen, you can access all installed files from the Apps view. To get to the Apps view, right-click anywhere on the Start screen and select All apps (Windows 8.0) or click the down arrow on the bottom left of the screen (Windows 8.1).

For more information about NI support for Windows 8.x, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit Drops Support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 in 2016

National Instruments LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit will drop support for Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003 as of July 1, 2016. Versions of the LabVIEW roboRIO Toolkit that ship after July 1, 2016 will not install or run on Windows Vista, Windows XP, or Windows Server 2003. For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows™/CVI™ cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

Copyright

© 2015 National Instruments. All rights reserved.

Under the copyright laws, this publication may not be reproduced or transmitted in any form, electronic or mechanical, including photocopying, recording, storing in an information retrieval system, or translating, in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of National Instruments Corporation.

National Instruments respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. NI software is protected by copyright and other intellectual property laws. Where NI software may be used to reproduce software or other materials belonging to others, you may use NI software only to reproduce materials that you may reproduce in accordance with the terms of any applicable license or other legal restriction.

End-User License Agreements and Third-Party Legal Notices

You can find end-user license agreements (EULAs) and third-party legal notices in the following locations after installation:

Notices are located in the <National Instruments>\_Legal Information and <National Instruments> directories.

and directories. EULAs are located in the <National Instruments>\Shared\MDF\Legal\license directory.

directory. Review <National Instruments>\_Legal Information.txt for information on including legal information in installers built with NI products.

U.S. Government Restricted Rights

If you are an agency, department, or other entity of the United States Government ("Government"), the use, duplication, reproduction, release, modification, disclosure or transfer of the technical data included in this manual is governed by the Restricted Rights provisions under Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.227-14 for civilian agencies and Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement Section 252.227-7014 and 252.227-7015 for military agencies.

IVI Foundation Copyright Notice

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.

Trademarks

Refer to the NI Trademarks and Logo Guidelines at ni.com/trademarks for information on National Instruments trademarks. Other product and company names mentioned herein are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

Patents

For patents covering the National Instruments products/technology, refer to the appropriate location: Help»Patents in your software, the patents.txt file on your media, or the National Instruments Patent Notice at ni.com/patents.

375389A-01