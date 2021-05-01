NI Vision Acquisition Software 20.0 Readme

May 2020

This file contains important information about National Instruments Vision Acquisition Software, including installation instructions, new features, fixed issues, and known issues.

NI Vision Acquisition Software (VAS) allows you to acquire, display, and save images; control digital I/O on National Instruments image acquisition devices; and configure your driver software and hardware.

For information about licensing NI Vision software, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code LicenseVision. Refer to the NI Vision website at ni.com/vision for the latest information about NI Vision Acquisition Software.

NI Vision Acquisition Software includes the following drivers:

NI-IMAQ is driver software for Camera Link cameras.

NI-IMAQdx is driver software for the following device types: Camera Link cameras in Windows using supported frame grabbers: PCIe-1427 PCIe-1433 PCIe-1437 PXIe-1435 ISC-178x smart cameras GigE Vision-compliant cameras USB3 Vision-compliant cameras DirectShow-compatible cameras

NI-IMAQ I/O Driver Software that helps you program reconfigurable frame grabbers with LabVIEW FPGA and helps you program DIO without LabVIEW FPGA for Compact Vision Systems, Industrial Controllers, and other PCIe-based devices using the Vision RIO API. Reconfigurable Frame Grabbers (requires LabVIEW FPGA): PCIe-1473 PCIe-1477 NI 1483 FlexRIO Adapter Module Devices supporting the Vision RIO API: CVS-1458 CVS-1458RT CVS-1459 CVS-1459RT IC-3120 IC-3121 IC-3171 IC-3172 IC-3173 PCIe-8237 Note: LabVIEW FPGA can optionally be used to reconfigure the FPGA on Vision RIO devices, but only DIO functions are available for external connections.

Note: New versions of Vision Acquisition Software no longer support the following hardware: NI 17xx and NI 177x Smart Cameras NI EVS-1463, -1463RT, -1464, and -1464RT Embedded Vision Systems NI CVS-1454, -1455, -1456, and -1457RT Compact Vision Systems Analog cameras Parallel digital cameras Basler and Axis IP cameras

New versions of Vision Acquisition Software no longer support the following hardware: Note: New versions of Vision Acquisition Software no longer support the following real-time operating systems: VxWorks Phar Lap ETS (with the exception of GigE Vision-compliant cameras on PXI systems via the NI-IMAQdx driver)

New versions of Vision Acquisition Software no longer support the following real-time operating systems:

Additional Driver Software

Some hardware requires driver software in addition to Vision Acquisition Software drivers. Refer to the National Instruments website at ni.com/drivers for information about these drivers.

The NI PCIe-1473R and NI PCIe-1473R-LX110 require NI FlexRIO software to access the DRAM resources in a LabVIEW FPGA project.

The NI 1483 FlexRIO Adapter Module requires NI FlexRIO software.

The IC-312x and IC-317x industrial controllers require NI Industrial Controller Device Drivers to access FPGA resources and to discover remote real-time targets in NI Meaurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

The development computer must meet the following requirements to run NI Vision Acquisition Software:

Processor Pentium 4 1 GHz or equivalent Memory 512 MB RAM Display 1,024 × 768 resolution video adapter with a 16-bit display Minimum Recommended

Free Hard Disk Space NI Vision Acquisition Software 4.8 GB NI-IMAQ 3.1 GB NI-IMAQdx 4.1 GB NI-IMAQ I/O 3.7 GB Operating System Windows 10 (32- and 64-bit)

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB 2016 (64-bit) 3

Windows 8.1 (32- and 64-bit) 1

Windows 7 SP1 (32- and 64-bit) 2

Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 (32- and 64-bit) 2,3

Windows Server 2016 (64-bit) 1

Windows Server 2012 R2 (64-bit) 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 (64-bit)2

Note NI Vision Acquisition Software August 2016 dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI Vision Acquisition Software August 2016 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI Vision Acquisition Software August 2016 or later to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI Vision Acquisition Software August 2016 or later, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 or KB3125574 for more information about how to install these updates.

3Only supported as pre-installed on NI hardware.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

The following table lists the NI application software versions, including service packs, supported by NI Vision Acquisition Software. The installer specifically allows side-by-side installations of NI Vision Acquisition Software for each of the supported versions of LabVIEW, enabling you to use NI Vision Acquisition Software with multiple versions of LabVIEW. National Instruments recommends that you install LabVIEW, LabVIEW Real-Time, and any other supported development environment before installing NI Vision Acquisition Software.

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI Vision Acquisition Software NI LabVIEW 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 NI LabVIEW FPGA Module 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 NI LabVIEW NXG 5.0 NI LabWindows™/CVI™ 2015, 2017, 20191 NI Vision Development Module 7.1 or later NI Vision Builder for Automated Inspection 2.5 or later

1 NI-IMAQ I/O is not supported in NI LabWindows™/CVI™.

NI Vision Acquisition Software .NET Support

NI Vision Acquisition Software February 2014 was the last version to release updated support for the .NET Framework 2.0, .NET Framework 3.5, and .NET language integration into Visual Studio 2005 and Visual Studio 2008. Visual Studio 2010 and later are not supported.

Development and runtime support for .NET driver features are no longer included as of NI Vision Acquisition Software 19.0 and later

The following table lists the machine vision and imaging standards supported by NI Vision Acquisition Software.

Machine Vision or Imaging Standard Version Supported by NI Vision Acquisition Software Camera Link® 2.1 GenICam™ 3.1 GigE Vision® 2.0 (select features) USB3 Vision® 1.0.1

This release of NI Vision Acquisition Software includes the following new features.

NI-IMAQ 20.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2020

NI-IMAQdx 20.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2020

Added support for LabVIEW NXG 5.0

For information about VAS support in LabVIEW NXG, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code VisionNXGGuide.

NI-IMAQ I/O 20.0

Added support for LabVIEW 2020

NI-IMAQ 20.0

Removed support for LabVIEW 2016

NI-IMAQdx 20.0

Removed support for LabVIEW 2016



Removed support for LabVIEW NXG 4.0



Removed support for IIDC/DCAM-compliant IEEE 1394 cameras



Removed support for PCI/PXI/PCIe-825x frame grabbers

NI-IMAQ I/O 20.0

Removed support for LabVIEW 2016



Removed support for PCI-8254 and PCIe-8255 frame grabbers

Refer to the National Instruments Website for an up-to-date list of all bug fixes in this release.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the National Instruments Web site for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI Vision Acquisition Software.

The following list contains potential high severity issues that you may want to review before using this product. Refer to the previous link to determine if any known issues have been resolved in a subsequent update.

Installing or reinstalling certain drivers, including NI-IMAQdx or Vision RIO support, on top of previous installations on a Linux Real-Time target can put the target in an unreachable state unless you force it into safe mode using the reset button or manually reassociate driver dependencies on the target. To avoid this issue, format the target prior to installing or reinstalling software, or only perform reinstallations using a Recommended Software Set. To learn more about this issue and additional recovery options, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code nikalEmbeddedReinstall.

Complete the following steps to install NI Vision Acquisition Software.

Note: You must have administrator access to install NI Vision Acquisition Software.

Insert the NI Vision Acquisition Software installation media. If you do not have autorun enabled, double-click autorun.exe . If you have autorun enabled, autorun.exe runs automatically. Follow the onscreen instructions.

NI-IMAQ and NI-IMAQdx integrate with NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX), the National Instruments utility for configuring and testing your measurement and automation system. The NI MAX icon appears on your desktop after you install NI Vision Acquisition Software.

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Complete the following steps to install an image acquisition device and configure NI-IMAQ.

Note: You must install NI-IMAQ before installing your image acquisition device.

Caution: Power off and unplug the computer before installing your hardware. Wait for any motherboard LEDs to power off before proceeding, since some computers remain powered for some time after being unplugged.

Install your image acquisition device, and connect the camera. Refer to the device documentation for specific hardware installation instructions. Run NI MAX. Double-click the NI MAX icon on the desktop. You can use NI MAX to modify camera properties. Once you have saved these properties, they become the default settings for all NI-IMAQ applications. Expand Devices and Interfaces to display a list of the image acquisition devices installed on your computer. Select a camera file, and acquire an image. Click the plus sign next to the image acquisition device to expand the menu tree and list the available channels or ports. Right-click the channel or port to display a list of available cameras. Select the appropriate camera type from the list. Camera type selection varies according to the image acquisition device installed. To change the camera settings, modify the parameters at the bottom of the image viewer panel. You can acquire an image in the following ways: Use the Snap button to acquire and display a single image with the image acquisition device.

button to acquire and display a single image with the image acquisition device. Use the Grab button to acquire images continuously. A grab allows you to focus the camera.

Tip: For a complete list of supported cameras, right-click the channel or port, select Camera, and click Search ni.com.

Note: Refer to the right side of the MAX user interface, which displays context-sensitive help, for information about configuring image acquisition devices with NI MAX.

Configuring a Remote PXI/Compact PCIe Image Acquisition Device

Beginning with Vision Acquisition Software 19.0, NI-IMAQ Real-Time is not included for installation. However, you can still interact with remote real-time targets that have been set up using previous versions of NI-IMAQ and are running currently supported versions of LabVIEW Real-Time.

Note: Install NI-IMAQ and the LabVIEW Real-Time Module on the remote system before you install and configure the image acquisition device. Follow the steps in the NI MAX help window to install software.

Tip: Configuring remote image acquisition devices is similar to configuring local image acquisition devices, except that the procedure for working with camera files is different. Refer to the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for NI-IMAQ for information about working with camera files on remote image acquisition devices.

Launch NI MAX. In the Configuration tree, expand Remote Systems. Expand the appropriate system. Expand Devices and Interfaces. Expand NI-IMAQ Devices. Expand the device you want to configure.

Refer to the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for NI-IMAQ for information about configuring specific NI image acquisition devices. You can access this help file from the NI MAX Help menu by selecting Help»Help Topics»NI Vision»NI-IMAQ.

Complete the following steps to configure NI-IMAQdx.

If you are using a USB webcam or other DirectShow-compatible camera, ensure that the camera driver is installed and functioning. For specific information about drivers and camera compatibility, consult your camera manufacturer documentation.

Instructions for configuring an USB3 Vision, GigE Vision, or IP camera are included in the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for NI-IMAQdx. You can access this help file from the MAX Help menu by selecting Help»Help Topics»NI Vision»NI-IMAQdx.

Installing the High Performance GigE Vision Driver

If you have an Intel Pro/1000 Series gigabit Ethernet Network Interface Card (NIC), it is recommended that you install the High Performance GigE Vision Driver. This will ensure optimized performance and minimal configuration. To associate your hardware with the high performance driver, complete the following steps.

Install the NIC. Right-click the NIC in the Device Manager, and select Update Driver. Choose Browse my computer for driver software. Browse to the driver location. The newest driver version is installed to <National Instruments>\NI-IMAQdx\Staging\NI GigE Vision . Click Next. Click Close.

Installing the Universal GigE Vision Driver

NI-IMAQdx will work with any standard gigabit Ethernet NIC. To use NI-IMAQdx with a standard gigabit Ethernet NIC, complete the following steps.

Install the NIC and any related drivers. Refer to the NIC device documentation for installation instructions. Enable jumbo frames (frame packet size is greater than 1,500 bytes) on your NIC. Right-click the NIC in the Device Manager, and select Properties. Click the Advanced tab, and Jumbo Frames will appear in the Property list if supported by your NIC. Select the largest frame size available and click OK. Note: The procedure for enabling jumbo frames on your NIC may vary by manufacturer. Refer to the NIC device documentation for more information about enabling jumbo frames. Disable the Windows Firewall or any additional third party firewalls on the port. Windows Firewall can be disabled on individual ports from the Advanced tab of the Windows Firewall applet.

Configuring NI-IMAQdx for Windows

Complete the following steps to configure NI-IMAQdx for Windows.

Connect the camera. Run NI MAX. Double-click the NI MAX icon on your desktop. You can use NI MAX to modify camera attributes. After you have saved these attributes, they become the default settings for all NI-IMAQdx or NI Vision applications. Expand Devices and Interfaces»NI-IMAQdx in the configuration tree to display a list of the cameras installed on your computer. For USB3 Vision cameras, NI-IMAQdx may not be associated with the camera if a third-party driver is installed. If this is the case, change the associated driver by right-clicking the camera and selecting Driver»NI-IMAQdx. Select the camera from the list. You then can view or modify the camera attributes on the Camera Attributes tab located below the image viewer.

Tip: Click the Show Help button to display the help window on the right side of the image viewer. Move your mouse over the properties to view context-sensitive help in the bottom half of the help window.

If you are using a Windows development machine, the LabVIEW Real-Time Module, and an RT target, complete the following steps to install and configure NI-IMAQdx.

Install NI-IMAQdx software on your Windows development machine. Ensure that your RT target is connected to the same subnet as the Windows development machine. Run NI MAX. Double-click the NI MAX icon on your desktop. Expand the Remote Systems list in the configuration tree. Select your RT target in the list. Configure your network settings. Refer to the Remote Systems Help in NI MAX (Help»Help Topics»Remote Systems) for instructions about configuring network settings. Install NI-IMAQdx on the Real-Time target, using one of the following options: Recommended Software Set on supported Smart Cameras, Compact Vision Systems, CompactRIO controllers, NI Industrial Controllers, and FlexRIO controllers Click the Software item below the RT target in the configuration tree. Click Add/Remove Software on the NI MAX toolbar to launch the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard. Select Vision Software , NI CompactRIO , NI Industrial Controller , or FlexRIO under the version of the LabVIEW Real-Time Module you are using. Click Next . Select any additional add-ons you would like to install to the target machine. For some real-time targets, such as CompactRIO controllers, NI-IMAQdx or supported camera types will appear as an add-on. Click Next . Review the list of software you selected to install. Click Next to begin downloading the software to the target machine. When NI MAX has finished downloading the software, it restarts the remote device. Click Finish .

Custom installation Click the Software item below the RT target in the configuration tree. Click Add/Remove Software on the NI MAX toolbar to launch the LabVIEW Real-Time Software Wizard. If you are given a choice of Recommended Software Sets, choose custom software installation and click Next to proceed with a custom installation. Select NI-IMAQdx , as well as any additional software you would like to install on the target machine. Click Next . Review the list of software you selected to install. Click Next to begin downloading the software to the target machine. When NI MAX has finished downloading the software, it restarts the remote device. Click Finish .

Connect your camera to your remote system. Press <F5> to refresh the NI MAX configuration tree. Your camera should be listed in the Remote Systems list. Tip: Press <F5> to refresh the configuration tree whenever you connect a new device to an RT target. Expand Devices and Interfaces»NI-IMAQdx in the configuration tree to display a list of the cameras installed on your computer. Select the camera from the list. You then can view or modify the camera attributes from the Camera Attributes panel located below the image viewer.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.6.2, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.6.2 separately before you install NI software.

For more information, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Documentation and examples are installed onto your hard drive with NI Vision Acquisition Software. To view the documentation, select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Vision»Documentation and then select the driver documentation. Some application-specific documents are installed to the application help folder, as listed in the following sections.

Refer to the National Instruments Product Manuals Library at ni.com/manuals for the most recent versions of product documentation.

NI Vision Acquisition Software Documentation for NI MAX

You can access the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for NI-IMAQ and the Measurement & Automation Explorer Help for NI-IMAQdx from the NI MAX Help menu by selecting Help»Help Topics»NI Vision. These documents are installed to <National Instruments>\MAX\Help .

NI Vision Acquisition Software Documentation for LabVIEW

You can access the NI-IMAQ VI Reference Help, NI-IMAQdx VI Reference Help, and NI Vision-RIO VI Reference Help from the LabVIEW Help menu.

menu. NI Example Finder—Illustrates common applications you can create with NI Vision Acquisition Software. In LabVIEW, select Help»Find Examples. Click the Help button in the NI Example Finder to display the NI Example Finder Help. Vision Acquisition Software examples for LabVIEW are installed to <LabVIEW>\examples\Vision Acquisition , where <LabVIEW> is the location LabVIEW is installed.

NI Vision Acquisition Software Documentation for LabWindows/CVI

NI-IMAQ Function Reference Help—Contains reference information about NI-IMAQ functions for LabWindows/CVI.

NI-IMAQdx Function Reference Help—Contains reference information about NI-IMAQdx functions for LabWindows/CVI.

Function panel help within LabWindows/CVI—Allows you to right-click within each function to access help for that function, control, function class, and function library. The niimaq.fp , NIIMAQdx.fp , and imaqio.fp function panels are installed to <National Instruments>\CVI\Bin .

, , and function panels are installed to . Example programs are installed to C:\Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\CVI version \samples



NI Vision Acquisition Software for Eclipse and other Text-based Development Environments

Getting Started with C/C++ Development Tools for NI Linux Real-Time, Eclipse Edition with the NI Vision Development Module and NI-IMAQdx—Describes how to use the C/C++ Development Tools for NI Linux Real-Time, Eclipse Edition to develop an example C application using the NI Vision Development Module API and/or NI-IMAQdx, and deploy it on a Linux remote target. This tutorial outlines the basic steps required to build and deploy an example application. This document is installed to <National Instruments>\Vision\Help .

. To view text-based example programs, select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»Vision»Examples, and then select the driver you want to see examples for. You can also navigate to <Users>\Public\Public Documents\National Instruments .

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

For information about VAS support in LabVIEW NXG, visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code VisionNXGGuide.

In LabVIEW NXG, NI-IMAQdx supports only the following:

Camera Link cameras used with supported frame grabbers

GigE Vision-compliant cameras

USB3 Vision-compliant cameras

DirectShow-compatible cameras

For advanced camera configuration or renaming support, use NI MAX.

LabVIEW NXG is installed using NI Package Manager. Complete the following steps to install NI-IMAQdx for LabVIEW NXG.

Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code and enter the Info Code NXGDownload Click Download LabVIEW NXG. NI Package Manager installs, then automatically opens an installation window. Select LabVIEW NXG 5.0 and NI-IMAQdx 20.0. Complete the installer instructions to download LabVIEW NXG and NI-IMAQdx support for LabVIEW NXG.

NI Vision Acquisition Software will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, may not install or execute correctly on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

