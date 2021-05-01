NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers Readme

This document contains the following important information about NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers January 2020:

Installing NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers January 2020

Supported Operating Systems

Product Security and Critical Updates

What's New in NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers January 2020

Supported Hardware and Software

Preserving Device Aliases when Upgrading Software

Bug Fixes

Known Issues

Accessing the Help

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021

Legal Information

Complete the following steps to install NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers January 2020 for use with LabVIEW. Refer to the Supported Hardware and Software section to confirm which software versions support your specific hardware devices.

Install one of the following supported versions of LabVIEW: LabVIEW 2019 SP1

LabVIEW 2018 SP1

LabVIEW 2017 SP1

LabVIEW 2016 Install the LabVIEW Real-Time Module. Install the LabVIEW FPGA Module. Install NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers January 2020 using the installation media or NI Driver media.

NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2

/7 SP1 Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1 2

Windows Server 2012 R2 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note Refer to NI CompactRIO Device Drivers Drops Support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-Bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and All 32-Bit Windows Operating Systems in 2021 for information about future OS support.

Note In 2016, NI CompactRIO Device Drivers dropped support for Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows Server 2003, and installations of Windows 7 without any service packs. NI CompactRIO Device Drivers January 2020 will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI CompactRIO Device Drivers January 2020 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI CompactRIO Device Drivers January 2020, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to Why Does My NI ADE Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Windows Server 2003?.

Note Support for Windows 32-bit operating systems may require disabling physical address extension (PAE). To learn how this might affect your system and what actions you might need to take, visit ni.com/r/PAESupport.

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers January 2020 adds support in LabVIEW 2019 SP1 for the following devices:

PXI-7865

PXI-7866

Refer to the Software Support for CompactRIO, CompactDAQ, Single-Board RIO, R Series, FlexRIO, and EtherCAT support document on ni.com for a complete list of the hardware and LabVIEW software versions supported by each version of NI R Series Multifunction RIO.

Visit ni.com/rseries for additional NI R Series Multifunction RIO product support and information.

Ensure that you back up any aliases for local RIO devices before you upgrade the software on your system, or ensure that the devices remain connected to the system during the upgrade. Any local aliases that are not associated with a connected device might be removed during the upgrade.

Refer to the List of Known Issues and Bug Fixes for NI-RIO Device Drivers on ni.com for a list of bug fixes in this release.

Refer to the List of Known Issues and Bug Fixes for NI-RIO Device Drivers on ni.com for a current list of all known issues in this release.

In the LabVIEW Help, click the Contents tab and select NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers to access the software help for your NI R Series Multifunction RIO device.

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install NI software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

NI R Series Multifunction RIO Device Drivers will drop support for Windows 7 (32- and 64-bit), Windows Server 2008 R2, and all 32-bit Windows operating systems starting in 2021. Versions of this product that ship after May 1, 2021, will not install or run on these operating systems. For detailed information about NI operating system support, visit ni.com/r/win32bitsupport.

For detailed information about NI application software product life cycles, visit ni.com/info and enter one of the following Info Codes:

Product Info Code LabVIEW lifecycle LabWindows/CVI cvi_lifecycle Measurement Studio mstudiolifecycle TestStand tslcp DIAdem ddlcp SignalExpress selcp VeriStand nivslifecycle

375024L-01