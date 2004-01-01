LabVIEW 2019 Service Pack 1 Readme for GNU/Linux

September 2019

This file contains important information about LabVIEW 2019 Service Pack 1 (SP1) for Linux, including system requirements, installation instructions, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed for LabVIEW 2019 SP1.

Refer to the labview/readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Patch Details

Product Security and Critical Updates

Supported Modules and Toolkits

Supported Drivers

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Legal Information

LabVIEW 2019 SP1 for Linux has the following requirements:

Linux Run-Time Engine Development Environment Processor Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later Pentium 4 G1 (or equivalent) or later RAM 256 MB 1 GB Screen Resolution 1024 x 768 pixels 1024 x 768 pixels Operating System Linux kernel 2.6x or 3.x

GNU C Library (glibc) Version 2.11 or later for the Intel x86_64 architecture openSUSE Leap 42.3

openSUSE Leap 15.0

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8

CentOS 7

CentOS 8 Disk Space 98 MB 1.1 GB for the complete installation Color Palette N/A LabVIEW and the LabVIEW Help contain 16-bit color graphics. LabVIEW requires a minimum color palette setting of 16-bit color. Temporary Files Directory N/A LabVIEW uses a directory for storing temporary files. NI recommends that you have several megabytes of disk space available for this temporary directory. Adobe Reader N/A You must have Adobe Reader installed to search PDF versions of all LabVIEW manuals. Note LabVIEW 2019 SP1 for Linux is available only in 64-bit.

LabVIEW and LabVIEW Run-Time Engine require 64-bit processors that support SSE2 instructions.

Complete the following steps to install and activate LabVIEW for Linux.

Are you installing LabVIEW for the first time?

Insert and mount the LabVIEW installation media. As the root user in the mounted directory, enter sh ./INSTALL to install LabVIEW in the /usr/local directory.

To install LabVIEW modules and toolkits, refer to the readme of each product for installation instructions. The VI Analyzer Toolkits installs with the LabVIEW Professional Development System for Linux.

You can install NI device drivers from ni.com/linuxdrivers.

Are you upgrading from a previous version of LabVIEW?

Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for information about protecting existing VIs and projects before installing a new version of LabVIEW, as well as upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2019.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Are you installing LabVIEW patches?

Complete the following steps to install a patch on computers with LabVIEW 2019 SP1. Replace f# with the specific patch you are installing.

Close all NI software. Download LV2019SP1_f#LPatch.tgz into a folder. For example, download the file to ~/Desktop/Patch/LV2019SP1_f#LPatch.tgz . Unpack LV2019_f#LPatch.tgz . For example, cd ~/Desktop/Patch and tar -xzf LV2019SP1_f#LPatch.tgz . Run the installation script as root. For example, type su and enter the password. Then run ./INSTALL . After the installation script reports that Patch installation completed , verify that the patch installed correctly. Select Help»About LabVIEW and look for 19.0.1f# on the right portion of the window. Repeat these steps for all development systems where you want to install the patch.

You can access a list of issues fixed for LabVIEW 2019 SP1 on the LabVIEW 2019 SP1 Patch Details page.

Visit ni.com/security for security information about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

LabVIEW 2019 SP1 for Linux supports the following modules and toolkits.

Control Design and Simulation Module 1

MathScript Module 2

VI Analyzer Toolkit 3

Application Builder3

1 The Control Design and Simulation Module does not support the System Identification VIs, System Identification Assistant, and Control Design Assistant.

2 The MathScript Module does not support the libraries class of MathScript Module functions.

3 The VI Analyzer Toolkit and Application Builder install with the LabVIEW Professional Development System. For the LabVIEW Full Development System, you can purchase and install the VI Analyzer Toolkit and Application Builder with their own separate media.

Refer to the readme of each product for more information about system requirements, installation instructions, and activation.

Refer to the NI website for information about drivers compatible with LabVIEW for Linux. To use hardware with LabVIEW 2019 SP1, install the latest version of the driver for the device. Refer to the readme of each driver for more information about system requirements and installation instructions.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code lv2019ki for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2019 and LabVIEW 2019 SP1.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2019 SP1. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 742093 Maps containing classes cause LabVIEW to crash while probing. 741834 The Compare VI Hierarchies will delete folder named C:\\temp when saving a Microsoft Word report. 741225 LabVIEW crashes when trying to autoindex a Map. 740616 LabVIEW hangs when double-clicking a recursive dynamic dispatch VI in the Choose Implementation diagram preview. 739464 Prompt User for Input Express VI only shows the message to display option. 739174 Error Case structures only designed to handle Error 1 incorrectly handle all errors in error case. 738672 Change To Array and Change To Scalar do not work for elements inside a set or map constant. 738587 Source distribution that would previously fail because of missing commented-out dependencies will now succeed with warnings. 736445 The select function always gives outputs false if nothing is in a While Loop. 735521 Implicit Value (Signaling) Property node does not change type definitions correctly. 733737 CPU Load raises 20% when a front panel with custom style element is shown. 727397 Replacing nodes with Malleable VIs connects wires to unused terminals. 726223 Build Errors when building Malleable VIs into an EXE. 723686 Disabled structures within VIMs are not included in PPL builds, as expected, but the files within these structures are referenced in debugging mode. 686080 Replacing ActorFramework.lvlib with a packed project library causes LabVIEW crash. 678300 Shared/preallocated subVI clones can become locked when called from another VI at the same time. 603576 Channels carrying typedefs/classes create crosslinks when users duplicate projects. 245148 Class Properties dialog sometimes throws timeout error 123 when opening and must be restarted.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about LabVIEW 2019 SP1.

