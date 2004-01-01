LabVIEW 2019 Readme for macOS

March 2019

This file contains important information about LabVIEW 2019 for macOS, including system requirements, installation instructions, known issues, and a partial list of bugs fixed. LabVIEW 2019 for macOS is available only in 64-bit.

Refer to the NI website for the latest information about LabVIEW.

Refer to the labview/readme directory for readme files about LabVIEW add-ons, such as modules and toolkits.

System Requirements

Installation Instructions

Product Security and Critical Updates

Supported Modules and Toolkits

Supported Drivers

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Accessing the Help

Legal Information

LabVIEW 2019 for macOS has the following requirements:

macOS Run-Time Engine Development Environment Processor Intel-based processor Intel-based processor RAM 256 MB 2 GB Screen Resolution 1024 x 768 pixels 1024 x 768 pixels Operating System macOS 10.13 or 10.14 macOS 10.13 or 10.14 Disk Space 257 MB 1.4 GB for the complete installation Temporary Files Directory N/A LabVIEW uses a directory for storing temporary files. NI recommends that you have several megabytes of disk space available for this temporary directory. File System Case-insensitive Case-insensitive Note LabVIEW 2019 for macOS is available only in 64-bit.

LabVIEW and LabVIEW Run-Time Engine require 64-bit processors that support SSE2 instructions.

Complete the following steps to install and activate LabVIEW for macOS.

Are you installing LabVIEW for the first time? Insert the LabVIEW installation media and follow the onscreen instructions to install LabVIEW. To omit some of these files, click Customize on the Installation Type page.

To install LabVIEW modules and toolkits, refer to the readme of each product for installation instructions. The LabVIEW VI Analyzer Toolkit installs with the LabVIEW Professional Development System for macOS.

You can install NI device drivers from ni.com/macdrivers.

Are you upgrading from a previous version of LabVIEW? Refer to the LabVIEW Upgrade Notes for information about protecting existing VIs and projects before installing a new version of LabVIEW, as well as upgrade and compatibility issues and a complete list of new features in LabVIEW 2019.

Note If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Visit ni.com/security for security information about NI products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from NI.

LabVIEW 2019 for macOS supports the following modules and toolkits.

Control Design and Simulation Module 1

MathScript Module 2

VI Analyzer Toolkit 3

Application Builder3

1 The Control Design and Simulation Module does not support the System Identification VIs, System Identification Assistant, and Control Design Assistant.

2 The MathScript Module does not support the libraries class of MathScript Module functions.

3 The VI Analyzer Toolkit and Application Builder install with the LabVIEW Professional Development System. For the LabVIEW Full Development System, you can purchase and install the VI Analyzer Toolkit and Application Builder with their own separate media.

Refer to the readme of each product for more information about system requirements, installation instructions, and activation.

LabVIEW 2019 for macOS supports the following drivers. To use hardware with LabVIEW 2019, install the latest version of the driver for the device.

NI-488.2

NI-VISA

Refer to the readme of each driver for more information about system requirements and installation instructions.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code lv2019ki for an up-to-date list of known issues in LabVIEW 2019.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in LabVIEW 2019. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of LabVIEW. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

ID Fixed Issue 525685 Error -2628 is returned when parsing an XML file with a Document Type Definition file. 603576 Channels carrying typedefs/classes create crosslinks when users duplicate projects. 610384 .NET methods do not appear. 654057 When using clusters with a reference to the same control to register for multiple events, LabVIEW does not properly handle all events. 656572 In some cases, some primitives may not properly display coercion dots when converting between integer representations. 682390 Parallel DVR operations crash LabVIEW. 686273 Sound Output VIs can cause LabVIEW to freeze on macOS. 686379 Objects flattened to XML may revert data to default value. 695836 TCP Write Stream.vi incorrectly limits files to 2 GB. 697920 Undo of Remove and Rewire action causes LabVIEW to crash. 700904 The Other Refnum input of the Traverse for GObjects VI only accepts GObject Refnums. 705000 LabVIEW crashes when using the Parks-McClellan VI. 710211 Dragging controls out of structures can cause LabVIEW to crash. 713787 Transpose 2D Array within a parallel For Loop can crash. 714241 Building executables including Malleable VIs may display error stating asserts are missing. 717611 LabVIEW crashes when reading the Text.ClassName property of a string within a queue reference. 720634 Actor Framework VIs may incorrectly determine wiring requirements. 726830 Removing control from malleable VI's connector pane does not break callers that have objects wired to the removed terminal. 728055 LabVIEW crashes in some cases when an error register is created on a For Loop with iteration parallelism enabled.

Refer to the LabVIEW Help, accessible by selecting Help»LabVIEW Help from LabVIEW, for information about LabVIEW 2019.

